WINONA — The Lady Knights of Cumberland Academy continued their hot start to the volleyball season with a 3-0 win over Winona on Tuesday.
The Lady Knights won 25-17, 25-20, 25-13.
Cumberland was led by sophomore Cori Wortham (10 kills), senior Jordan Johnson (8 kills), senior Ava Young (26 assists), sophomore Nicole Sharp (15 points, 5 aces) and sophomore Skarleth Cervantes (33 service receptions, 21 Digs).
The Lady Knights also won the JV (25-16, 25-13) and frosh (25-14, 24-26, 15-11) matches.
The Lady Knights will be in action Aug. 24-26 in Athens Tournament.
JV and freshman teams will return to action Tuesday against Bishop T.K. Gorman.
Whitehouse 3, White Oak 0
WHITE OAK — The Whitehouse LadyCats scored a 3-0 win over the White Oak Lady 'Necks on Tuesday.
Whitehouse won 27-25, 25-13, 25-13.
Some standouts for WH were Ashley Rhame (6 aces, 15 assists), Kassidy Meyer (12 kills, 3 blocks) and Kylan Wedell (10 kills).
Addison Clinkscales had 11 kills, nine digs, five aces and seven receptions in the loss for White Oak. Alli Sims finished with 18 kills and six digs, Calee Carter nine kills, 12 digs and 21 receptions, Peyton Thompson seven receptions and five digs and Ludovica Polizzi three kills.
Whitehouse won the JV (25-15, 25-11) and frosh (25-9, 25-13) matches.
The LadyCats (8-6) will participate in the Forney Tournament. The Whitehosue JV will be playing in the Athens Varsity Tournament, while the freshmen will be playing in the Hawkins JV tourney.
Brook Hill 3, Alto 0
ALTO — The Brook Hill Lady Guard defeated Alto 3-0 on Tuesday.
The Lady Guard won 25-5, 25-2, 25-4.
Leaders for BH were Gracie Dawson (3 digs, 9 kills), Julianna Mize (3 digs, 4 kills, 4 aces), Cassidy Clark (8 aces, 21 assists), Blair Brister (6 kills, 2 aces) and Drea Tonroy (6 kills, 2 aces).
All Saints 3, Leverett's Chapel 1
LEVERETT'S CHAPEL — The All Saints Lady Trojans captured a 3-1 win over the Leverett's Chapel Lady Lions on Tuesday.
Key players for All Saints were Kennedy Wood, Maddie Hoover, Abbey Johnson and Kayla DeCampos.
The Lady Trojans play host to Grace Community at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Hawkins 3, Ore City 0
HAWKINS — Alaya Scoggins led the way with eight kills, two digs and two aces for Hawkins as the Lady Hawks earned a 25-21, 25-10, 25-23 sweep over Ore City.
Skylar Murray finished with six kills for the Lady Hawks. Taetum Smith put up 23 assists to go along with five aces, four digs and two kills, and Abby McQueen chipped in with five kills.
The Hawkins JV defeated Ore City 25-12, 25-23.
Canton 3, Edgewood 2
EDGEWOOD — The Edgewood Lady Bulldogs dropped an 18-25, 29-27, 23-25, 25-19, 15-9 decision to Canton on Tuesday.
Bailey Brooks had 21 kills and 20 digs in the loss for Edgewood. Kassidy Paul finished with 17 kills, three blocks and two aces, Kennedy Kovar eight kills and three blocks, Brilee Ditto 27 assists and 17 digs and Trinity Hale 32 digs.
Caddo Mills 3, Rains 0
EMORY — Caddo Mills spoiled Rains' home debut on Tuesday with a 25-21, 25-22, 25-21 sweep.
Jasey Campbell had 10 kills, nine assists and eight digs in the loss for Rains. Emma Patterson finished with eight kills, Cambree Oakes seven kills, Kennedy Potts 15 assists and 11 digs, Courtney Farrell six digs and Lily Patterson six digs.
The Lady Cats return to action Thursday in pool play of the Forney Tournament. The Lady Cats will face Cedar Hill, Gunter and Van Alstyne.
Van 3, Bullard 0
BULLARD — The Bullard Lady Panthers fell to the Van Lady Vandals, 3-1, on Tuesday.
Van won 21-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-15.
Leaders for Bullard were Campbell Clark (10 kills, 2 blocks), Sterling Cox (5 kills), Kalia Andres (6 kills), Brooklyn Brannen (5 kills, 5 digs), Julia Garrick (15 assists), Aubrey Norton (10 assists), Dakota Payne (9 digs) and Riley Roberts (22 digs).
The Lady Panthers (10-10) will play host to Brownsboro at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Bullard won the JV (25-22, 26-24) and frosh (25-13 25-21) matches.
Arp 3, Union Grove 1
ARP — The Arp Tigerettes downed the Union Grove Lady Lions 3-1.
Arp won 25-23, 23-25, 28-26, 28-26.
Leaders for the Tigerettes were Allee McCollum (2 aces, 2 kills, 2 assists, 9 digs), Lucy Hopson (1 kill, 1 dig), Addison Carpenter (3 aces, 2 kills, 18 assists, 9 digs), Aubrey Poole (7 kills, 7 digs, 4 blocks), Lacy Fletcher (2 aces, 2 kills, 1 dig, 5 blocks), Landry Langley (2 aces, 3 kills, 2 digs), Sydné Garrett (1 kill) and Maddie Birdsong (6 aces, 12 kills, 12 digs).
Arp plays in the Gary Tournament this weekend.
Grand Saline 3, Mineola 2
MINEOLA — The Mineola Lady 'Jackets dropped a 3-2 match to Grand Saline
The Lady Indians won 20-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-10.
Leaders for Mineola were Mahayla McMahon (13 kills, 12 digs), Olivia Hughes (13 kills, 6 aces), Jadalyn Marshall (3 blocks) and Macy Fisher (13 digs).
Mineola will now play in the Athens Tournament.