BULLARD — The Brook Hill Lady Guard celebrated their four seniors on Friday night by defeating Garland Brighter Horizons, 69-31, in a TAPPS 5A District 2 girls basketball game.
The Lady Guard were led in scoring by one of those seniors, Maeci Wilson who poured in 20 points in the victory.
Brook Hill got eight points from Mollee McCurley in the opening period and five more from Bethany Lavender. The Lady Guard found themselves on top after the opening period, 20-6. When the second quarter began, Wilson began her scoring barrage. Wilson scored 12 of her 20 in the second quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers. Brook Hill scored 19 points in the quarter, heading to the locker room at the half with a 39-13 lead.
The Lady Guard added 14 more points in the third quarter to take a 53-23 lead before the final period of play. Brook Hill was able to finish off the visiting Stars in the fourth quarter thanks to Lavender, who scored eight of her 19 total points in the final period of play.
Brook Hill improves to 13-16 overall on the season and moves to 2-2 in district action. The Lady Guard have one more district contest on Tuesday at Dallas Cristo Rey, before opening the District 2-5A Tournament at home on Friday, Feb. 4 at 6:30pm against Dallas Cristo Rey.
Others scoring for the Lady Guard were McCurley (15), Lila Morris (11), Landrey McNeel (2) and Bethany Durrett (2).