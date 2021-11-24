RUSK – The Lady Eagles fell to the Lady Bearkats on Tuesday at a home game in Rusk.
Rusk came out slow on both ends of the court. Offensively they only put up three points in the first quarter. The Lady Eagles stepped it up in the second half and outscored the Bearkats 24-22.
Head coach Corinna Ford said fouls and lack of discipline cost her team the game.
“The bottom line is that fouls cost us the game. We were not disciplined on defense and that created too many fouls that Cushing was able to capitalize on, knocking down 18 free throws,” she said. “We will be going back to the drawing board in the coming weeks as we prepare for district and prevent another game like the one we played today.”
Erica Anderson finished with 12 points and 4 steals. Freshman DaMaya Hart continues to stand out scoring 12 points and pulling down 10 rebounds.
Ford said there was a lot of work to do moving forward.
“We were a step behind them at every turn. We didn't rebound well at all and we let them set the pace of the game. We have a lot of things to fix going into the rest of the season,” she said. “I thought we shot the ball fairly well from outside. The main thing that needs work is accepting that the referees are off limits and that how we play and how we end up is a result of our own actions and not the referees. Once we quit playing with that chip on our shoulders, we will see more positive outcomes and positive calls on the floor versus always thinking everyone is out to get us.”
Senior Kenyada Kincade said more communication was needed within the team.
“We didn't have a very good game. We weren't communicating and we know that communication is key. We really have to work on talking to each other and helping each other out, especially on defense,” she said.
Rusk will take on Kemp on November 30th at home at 6 pm.