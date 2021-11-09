Elizabeth Mahfood scored 10 of team-high 20 points in the first two minutes of the third quarter and Bishop Gorman held off the East Texas HomeSchool Chargers 48-43 at Haddad Gymnasium in Tyler.
Mahfood’s outburst put Gorman ahead 40-23. She hit eight buckets and was 4 for 4 at the free throw line.
Taylor Wood added 11 points for the Lady Crusaders, followed by Kate Cleofe (6), Maria Kariampuzha (4) and Claire Testa (3). Ellie Coan and Jailyn Lee added two points apiece.
Jordan Parker led the Longiew-based Chargers with 15 points with teammate Rebekah Dragoo adding 13. Maddie Wright scored five points with three points each from Jenna Parker and Skye Cotton. Gracyn Pace and Alli Wilson each had two points.
BG (2-0) returns to play on Friday, traveling to Winona for a 5 p.m contest. The Chargers (0-1) are scheduled to visit Van on Thursday for a 6 p.m. game.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS