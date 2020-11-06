The Louisiana Tech at North Texas football game has been rescheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3, and will air live on CBS Sports Network, the schools announced.
Kickoff time is set for 5 p.m. (CT) at Apogee Stadium in Denton.
The Bulldogs and Mean Green were originally scheduled to play on Saturday, Nov. 7, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 cases and contact tracing within the Mean Green program.
"We are very disappointed to announce the postponement of our game against Louisiana Tech," UNT athletic director Wren Baker said. "However, it is necessary in the interest of the health and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches and staff."
The Louisiana Tech game marks the third game postponed or cancelled this season for the Mean Green. UNT had a game against Houston cancelled earlier in the year. A matchup against UTEP was pushed from Oct. 31 to Dec. 12.
North Texas' next scheduled game is Nov. 14 at Alabama-Birmingham.