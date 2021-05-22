The 15th Annual Kyle Lake Memorial Golf Tournament was recently held at The Cascades Golf & Country Club. Along with golf, scholarships were awarded to area high school students.
Scholarships were presented to Travis Vordenbaumen (Tyler Legacy), Emerson Rose (The Brook Hill School), Lexie Thedford (Tyler Legacy), Zakhar Zapolskyy (The Brook Hill School) and Ryan Ordini (The Brook Hill School).
Winning the tournament was the team of Chris Beck, Carl Burdick, Dana Williams and Robert Williams.
The 2021 golf committee includes chair Jim Rex, Gary Adams, Bill Coates, Dick Ellis, Kristi Lake Fuller, Bob Green, David Lake, Jona Lake, Shirley Lake, Richard Davis, Scott Richardson and Deanna Simms.
The South Tyler Rotary Club were event-day volunteers.
Sponsors included:
Presenting Sponsor: Landmark Title; Diamond Sponsor: David & Shirley Lake Family; Gold Sponsors: Brett Bufton, Southside Bank; Silver Sponsors: David & Jayne Brown, American State Bank; Banner Sponsor: Stephen Wolf; Team Sponsors: Vera Bank, Granite Division, Roseman Wealth Advisors, AVOC Roofing, Southeastern Freight Lines, Home and Land Appraisal Co.; Hole Sponsors: Burns Commercial Properties, Texas Bank and Trust, Thompson-Hicks Insurance, Mark & Joan Lowthorp, Massing & Elliott CPA’s LCC, Chick-fil-A; Ball Sponsor: Texas Baptist Missions Foundation; Friend Sponsors: Bill & Diana Coates, The Overhead Door Co.; and In-Kind Sponsors: Gander Outdoors, KTBB, Smoothie King.
The committee stated, “The Foundation is most grateful for all the sponsors and volunteers who made the 2021 golf tournament such a wonderful success.”
The mission statement of the organization is: The Kyle Lake Foundation exists to assist Christians and Christian churches to be better equipped for making the presence and message of Christ both real and meaningful in an ever-changing world.
The Kyle Lake Foundation was established with its 501©(3) designation in March 2007 in memory of the former pastor of a Church in Waco.
The author of two books, Understanding God’s Will and (RE)Understanding Prayer, Lake, a Tyler native, impacted thousands for Christ with his Christ-centered life, contagious personality and effective communication style. Kyle was electrocuted on Oct. 30, 2005 before 800 worshippers while preparing to baptize a former Baylor University student. The Lake family seeks to continue the focus of Kyle’s ministry, which is making the presence and message of Christ both real and meaningful to an ever-changing world, through the foundation that bears Kyle’s name.
NOTES: The 2021 Kyle Lake Memorial Soccer Camp, presented by Chris Woodard and The Kyle Lake Foundation is June 14-17 at the ROC, 18799 US 60 South in Tyler (75703). It will be form 8:30 to 11 a.m. each day and is for children entering grades first through ninth. Camp fees are $75/individual player with family discounts available. Go to https://www.kylelake.org for more information.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS