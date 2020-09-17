ARP — DJ Feaster rushed for 236 yards and three touchdowns in leading the unbeaten Waskom Wildcats to a 62-14 victory over Arp in the KYKX Game of the Week on Thursday at Bill Herrington Tiger Stadium.
Feaster had just eight carries and scored on TD runs of 13, 89 and 71 yards as the Wildcats go to 3-0.
Arp was paced by freshman quarterback Frank Smith who rushed for 109 yards and a TD on 20 carries. Smith scored on a 33-yard run.
Wyatt Ladd added a 3-yard TD dash for the young Tigers, while Kadaylon Williams ran in a two-point conversion.
Waskom scored twice in the first quarter as Zay Thomas ran seven yards for a TD, followed by Jose Meza's PAT with 4:47 showing.
With 59 seconds left in the opening quarter Paxton Keeling hit Layton Luster for 51 yards on a reverse pass for a TD. The kick was missed and Waskom led 13-0.
In the second quarter, Waskom scored 22 points for a 35-0 halftime lead.
Feaster scored his first TD on a 13-yard run with Tesean Hamilton running in the two-point conversion with 9:21 on the clock. Just 15 seconds later, Cole Watson scored on a 1-yard run followed by a Meza kick.
Then with 1:22 left before halftime, Feaster found the end zone from 89 yards. Meza's PAT made it 35-0.
Waskom went up 42-0 with 7:50 showing in the third on a Watson 56-yard run. Meza made the extra point.
The Tigers (0-3) got on the board as Smith ran in from 33 yards with 4:56 on the clock. The run for two failed when the ball was fumbled and Waskom's Thomas picked it up and ran 90-yards for two points and a lead of 44-6.
With 1:23 of the third, Hamilton scored on a 2-yard dive. The kick was blocked and the Wildcats led 50-6.
With 8 minutes showing, Ladd found the end zone from 3-yards and Kadaylon Williams ran in for two points to pull Arp within 50-14.
The Wildcats scored the final two TDs — 71-yard run by Feaster and a 5-yard run by Dre Smith. A kick and a try for two failed.
Watson rushed for 74 yards and two TDs on seven carries with Hamilton gaining 58 yards and a TD on 13 attempts.
Blake Florence and Gunner Bryant recovered fumbles for Arp with Michael Brager picking off a pass. Brager also had a 56-yard reception.
Thomas had an interception for Waskom.
Arp is scheduled to open District 9-3A Division II play on Sept. 25 at Quitman, while Waskom is set to open District 11-3A Division II action on Sept. 25 at Ore City.