The 30th KTBB Scholastic All-Star Banquet honored 20 East Texas student/athletes during the annual ceremony on Thursday at First Christian Church of Tyler.
Bill Coates, KTBB Sports Director, served as emcee with former NFL quarterback and current Dallas Cowboys radio network color analyst Babe Laufenberg interjecting praise for the students, along with a few jokes, the journey into adulthood and his personal struggle of losing a son.
Laufenberg noted how coaches and teachers are so important in everyone's life and that he still keeps up with his coach at Indiana, Lee Corso. He said Corso is the same as what you see on College GameDay.
He took questions from the crowd, noting that Troy Aikman is his favorite teammate. Also, Aikman and Coach Jimmy Johnson didn't exactly get along the first couple of seasons and now they are best of friends. Laufenberg said the two were so much alike.
Laufenberg said things turned around in the 1990 season.
"We were 3-7 going into a game in Anaheim where the Los Angeles Rams played then. On the third play of the game Troy threw an interception. We just knew Jimmy was going to tear into him, but Jimmy didn't. Jimmy was calm. We came back to win the game (24-21) and things turned then."
The Cowboys finished 7-9 that season and made the playoffs the following season and won the Super Bowl the next season.
After his playing days, Laufenberg went to the radio booth with Brad Sham. He is in his 27th year as part of the broadcast.
In 2019, Laufenberg's son Luke lost his battle with lymphoma at age 21.
On July 12 of that year, Luke was told his condition was terminal and that he had only a few weeks to live.
"Jason Garrett has been a good friend of mine for 30 years," Laufenberg said. "Every night after practice Jason Garrett would come and visit Luke. This is an NFL coach that works from five in the morning leaves the practice facility at 10, 11 at night. I'm thinking you need to be home getting rest. But Jason was there every night. You can say what you want about Jason Garrett as a coach, play caller, and that's fair. As far as person he is a hall of famer."
Laufenberg also noted that the student/athletes should be aware that, "Everybody is a role model to someone. You may not realize it but you are."
As far as the Cowboys, "It may seem like they are far away (from Super Bowl), but when you look at it who would have thought Cincinnati would be in the Super Bowl last year. They were (4-11-1) the previous season."
He added teams need to be free of injury and have some luck, noting how Tampa Bay was 7-9 before Tom Brady arrived.
Laufenberg also said how difficult it is to win in the NFL.
"In college, Alabama has already 10 wins when they announce the schedule and they really have to just win two games against good opponents. In the NFL, you may enter the season guaranteed of winning one or two games, but the remaining 15 are anyone's ballgame."
He said Cowboys need some things to fall into place and have some luck.
Each honoree received a $1,000 check and a plaque.
All-Stars honored and colleges they are scheduled to attend included: Allen James Arrington, Arp (UT Tyler); Emma Artega, Tyler (UT Austin); Blake Blain, Bullard (UT Tyler); Brayden Bowin, Harmony (Rice); Sydney Chamberlain, Union Grove (UT Tyler); Cason Cox, Kilgore; Brooke Davis, Tyler Legacy (Texas A&M); Brennan Ferguson, Spring Hill (Texas A&M); Isabella Hough, Longview (Baylor); Jonathan Humphries, Brook Hill (Baylor); Tobaius Jackson Jr., Henderson (East Texas Baptist); Ava Johnson, Mineola (Texas A&M); Maria Kariampuzha, Bishop Gorman (Texas A&M); Paulina Mata, West Rusk (UT Tyler); Mason Moffatt, Van (Texas A&M); Zachary Norvell, Whitehouse (Texas A&M); Madyson Tate, Gilmer (UT Tyler); Ellie Watkins, Lindale (East Texas Baptist); Katie Wilkerson, Canton (Texas A&M); and James Jefferson Young, LaPoynor (Texas A&M).
Cox was competing in the baseball playoffs for Kilgore and his football coach Clint Fuller accepted the away for him. Lindale softball coach Meredith Grant accepted for Watkins, who was attending the Lindale Honors Program.
The founding sponsor is Southside Bank.
Steven Campbell, vice president/communications director of Southside Bank, presented each recipient a check and a plaque after Coates read their achievements.
Paul L. Gleiser, President of KTBB/KRWR Radio, gave the closing remarks. Gleiser praised their high school careers and accomplishments and noted college will be "the best of times and the worst of times."
Gleiser said the students should take note of a Michael Jordan quote, "I’ve missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. Twenty-six times I’ve been trusted to take the game-winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed."
He also encouraged each student to make sure and stop by the classroom of a teacher that made a difference in their lives, noting what good it would also do for the instructor.
Coates said the goal shared by KTBB, The Team Sports Radio and Southside Bank is to recognize area high school seniors who participate in athletics and are also outstanding in academics. In order to be considered, student-athlete All-Star candidates must be involved in school clubs and organizations as well as community events and projects.
The Scholastic All-Stars Team program covers more than 60 high schools in 20 counties in East Texas. More than 100 students were nominated for the 20-member team by their counselors, principals and athletic directors.
Jeff Lee of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes led the invocation.
Platinum sponsors include The Kyle Lake Foundation and McDonald's. Gold sponsors are Tyler Trophy and Hall Buick-GMC. Sustaining sponsors are Coca-Cola; Dennis E. Stansbury, DDS; Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine & Joint Hospital; J&S Sand & Gravel; Paschall Health Insurance; Sinclair Law Office; Steve Taylor; South Tyler Rotary Club; and Tyler Sunrise Rotary Club.
Coates added special thanks to Meredith Dosser, Tyler Athletics, First Christian Church, Traditions Restaurant & Catering and All American Party & Tent Rental.