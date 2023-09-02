ATLANTA — Former Longview High School quarterback Haynes King threw for more than 300 yards and hit for three touchdowns in his debut as starting quarterback for the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets on Friday.
King kept his team in the game, but Louisville rallied for a 39-34 victory at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, about two miles from the GaTech campus.
King, a former starter at Texas A&M, threw for 313 yards and three touchdowns, while former Louisville running back Trey Cooley added a pair of TD runs against his old school. King also rushed for 53 yards on 10 carries to lead the Yellowjackets. He was 19 of 32 threw the air.
But King was kicking himself for a pair of turnovers, including a deflected pick on his first pass of the game.
Georgia Tech had touchdowns on four straight possessions, beginning with King’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Brett Seither. Cooley scored on runs of 1 and 23 yards before King’s short toss to Chase Lane resulted in a 48-yard TD. King later threw a 5-yard TD pass to Eric Singleton Jr.
For new Louisville Coach Jeff Brohm, he won in his first game as coach at his alma mater.
Transfer quarterback Jack Plummer rallied his new team with three touchdown passes, Dezmond Tell made a huge defensive play and the Cardinals knocked off the Yellowjackets.
Plummer hooked up with Jamari Thrash on a 20-yard scoring play with 8:08 remaining to put the Cardinals ahead.
Louisville sealed the opener between Atlantic Coast Conference rivals when Tell blindsided King, forcing a fumble that thwarted a potential go-ahead drive.
Jawhar Jordan broke off a 74-yard touchdown run on the very next play. Louisville outscored the Yellow Jackets 26-6 in the second half.
Georgia Tech led 28-13 at halftime.
Plummer, who transferred to Louisville to reunite with Brohm after three seasons at Purdue and one year at Cal, completed 18 of 31 passes for 247 yards with one interception.
Louisville now hosts Murray State on Thursday, while Georgia Tech faces South Carolina State on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium.