King’s Academy won the NTAA district championship on Saturday with wins over Mount Pleasant CHAAMP Homeschool and Longview East Texas Homeschool Sports.
The Knights entered the day 0-4 against those two teams this season.
“We’ve gotten some key pieces back here late in the season that have been out due to injury,” King’s Academy head basketball coach Michael Rushing said. “It pays to get healthy at the right times.
In the semifinal, the Knights took a 51-40 win over CHAAMP. Lerow Sparrow finished with 17 points, five assists and three steals. Seth Pickerill and Jake Hosch had 12 points each.
In the championship game, King’s Academy took a 56-54 win over East Texas Homeschool Sports in overtime. Brett Black knocked down the go-ahead 3-pointer with less than 50 seconds to play.
Evan Hellwig poured in 26 points with seven made 3-pointers and four rebounds. Hosch had 10 points and seven rebounds. Sparrow added 10 points, 11 assists and six rebounds.
On Tuesday, King’s Academy took an 80-24 win over Tyler Classical Academy.
The Knights will play in the TAIAO state playoffs against the Texas Wind at 1:50 p.m. Thursday.