Jerrick Massenburge turned disappointment into opportunity.
Massenburge, a former Kilgore High School standout who now coaches at Pine Tree ISD, was recently named to Mid-America Christian University’s All-Decade Basketball team (2010-2020).
“It’s a blessing,” said Massenburge, who coaches seventh and eighth grade football along with being the head freshman basketball and assistant varsity hoops coach at Pine Tree.
Massenburge earned All-East Texas first team honors from the Longview News-Journal as a senior at Kilgore after averaging 17.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, four assists and three blocks per game while leading the Bulldogs to the playoffs for the first time in 30 years.
He signed with Northwood University, but after two seasons, that program shut down and he transferred to MACU.
“I’m just so thankful God put me in the position to go there,” he said of the Sooner Athletic Conference school located in Oklahoma City. “I’m thankful God gave me the talent and ability to play basketball, and then placed me at such a solid university. It helped me grow into the man I am and to get closer to God, and for the university to give back to me like this is humbling.”
Massenburg was a key contributor to a pair of championship teams at MACU, leading the Evangels to their first Sooner Athletic Conference title during the 2014-2015 season and then following that with an NAIA National Championship as a senior.
The sharp-shooting Massenburge hit 141 3-pointers in his two seasons (6th in school history), shot 37.1 percent from beyond the arc and sank 80.2% of his free throws (fifth). His 787 points (10.8 per game) in two seasons is the ninth best in school history, and he also had 37 career blocked shots.
Massenburge recorded five 20-plus games in 72 contests with the Evangels, with a career-high of 23 in a win over Bacone (Oklahoma) on Jan. 28, 2016.
He was an honorable mention selection in the SAC following his senior season.
