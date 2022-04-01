It was only fitting that a match between two of the top teams in Texas would come down to penalty kicks.
Goalkeeper Anthony Salinas continued his stellar play during the PKs, making a key early stop as the No.2 Kilgore Bulldogs scored a win over the No. 3 Palestine Wildcats on Friday in a Class 4A regional quarterfinal soccer match in Tyler.
The two teams were tied 1-1 after regulation and two overtime periods at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. In the penalty kick portion, Kilgore won 3-1 to advance to next week's Region II Tournament back here in the Rose City.
"What a game," Kilgore coach Thomas Wait said. "It was a great win. So proud. What a great team Palestine has too."
Kilgore (24-3-1) took a 1-0 lead at 38:09 of the first as Josue Rosas headed in a corner kick from Ricardo Cedillo.
Palestine (25-3-1) tied the game at 1-1 at 24:56 as Ty Carnes found the back of the net.
It stayed that way through regulation and overtime as both goalkeepers stood tall after a barrage of shots — Kilgore's Salinas and Palestine's Mauricio Garcia.
During regulation, it appeared Carnes scored at 21:28, but the goal was disallowed by an offsides.
Then with 1:20 on the clock, Palestine's Alex Garcia hit a looping shot from about the 35-yard line, forcing Salinas to leap high and tip the ball away.
In second OT, Mauricio Garica made two fantastic stops at 7:05 and 5:13.
Then it headed to the penalty phase.
In the PKs, Salinas stayed in goal for the Bulldogs with Chris Vigil in goal for the Wildcats.
"I was nervous before the PKs," Salinas said. "Penalty kicks are tough. ... I studied their tendencities."
Diego Farias made the first goal by Palestine and Kilgore's Jacob Contreras followed with a goal.
Then Salinas went to his right to stop the next goal attempt. Cedillo followed with a goal for a Bulldog lead of 2-1.
The following Wildcat attempt went over the goal and Angel Rico scored to put Kilgore up 3-1.
Next up, the Palestine kick was wide left, setting off a Kilgore celebration.
The Bulldogs (24-3-1) will meet now meet No. 5 Celina, a 2-0 winner over Dallas Faith Family, in the regional semifinals at 11 a.m. Friday, April 8 at CTMF Rose Stadium.
The other semifinal will have No. 21 Chapel Hill, a 2-0 winner of No. 1 Paris in Sulphur Springs, taking on No. 7 Nevada Community, a 1-0 winner over No. 15 Sunnyvale, at 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 8 in Tyler.
The regional final is slated for 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9.