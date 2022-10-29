With the season winding down, every game becomes even more important as teams are vying for a spot in the postseason.
Tyler Junior College entered Saturday’s matchup with rival Kilgore College riding a four-game winning streak. But the Rangers limited the No. 15 Apaches to minus-33 yards on the ground and were able to complete the season sweep of the rivalry with a 31-14 victory Saturday evening at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Saturday’s meeting was the 129th between the teams with Kilgore now holding a 65-62-2 advantage. The Rangers have won nine out of the last 10 in the series with the Apaches’ lone win in that span coming by a score of 34-31 in the 2021 Southwest Junior College Football Conference semifinals.
Kilgore defeated TJC 41-10 on Sept. 3 at Longview’s Lobo Stadium. In the next game, TJC lost to Trinity Valley, 28-27, and the Apaches hadn’t lost since … until Saturday.
Kilgore got on the board first with an 8-yard touchdown run by Donerio Davenport with 9:18 left in the first quarter.
The Rangers added to their lead when former Kilgore High School kicker Christopher Baldazo made a 34-yard field goal to make the score 10-0 with 11:24 left in the second quarter. On the first play of the second quarter, the Rangers originally liked up for a 55-yard field goal for Baldazo but instead went for it, and quarterback Judah Holtzclaw picked up nine yards for the first down.
With 7:20 left in the second quarter, former Longview High School standout Kaden Meredith scored on an 8-yard run on third and goal to push the score to 17-0.
Tyler did go into halftime on a positive note as Brett Hoffman scored on a 2-yard run with 27 seconds on the clock to cut the score to 24-7.
Kilgore added to its lead with 7:17 on the clock in the third quarter when Judah Holtzclaw threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Christian Earls to push the score to 24-7.
After TJC was stopped on fourth down at the Kilgore 15-yard line on fourth down early in the fourth quarter, the Apaches got the ball back on the next play when Zion Founa stripped the ball from Davenport, and Daniel Cobbs recovered it at the Kilgore 23. After two straight incomplete passes, Hunt Young connected with Owen Olsen for a 23-yard touchdown to trim the score to 24-14 with 13:42 to play.
The Apaches then forced a punt by the Rangers and were looking to inch even closer, but a deep punt pinned TJC deep. And the Apaches had to punt from their own end zone, and the Rangers were able to block the punt to get the ball at the 1-yard line. Former Carthage High School standout Mason Courtney was able to punch it in on the next play to extend the lead to 31-14.
That was the final scoring play of the game. TJC’s Chancellor Anthony was able to intercept a pass with 4:40 remaining, but the Apaches were able to capitalize.
“I’m excited about how our guys played offensively, defensively and special teams wise,” Kilgore head football coach Willie Gooden said. “I am very excited on how we came out. I thought we showed up ready to play. I felt like we approached the game in the manner we were supposed to approach it with it being the biggest rivalry in Texas junior college history. I feel like we’ve got some work to do, but I felt like our guys came out and played for 60 minutes, and that was the thing that was most important.”
Kilgore finished with 314 yards — 244 on the ground on 46 carries with 10 different ball carries.
Holtzclaw entered the game 7 of 13 for 227 yards with no touchdowns and an interception with a good chunk of that coming on a 2 of 3 performance for 137 yards two weeks ago against Southern University-Shreveport. He also entered Saturday with two carries for minus-5 yards on the season. On Saturday, Holtzclaw — a former three-star recruit who originally went to Youngstown State — was 8 of 13 for 71 yards and a touchdown, and he had eight carries for 64 yards.
“He’s a kid that’s been battling,” Gooden said. “He’s had some rough spots throughout the season. One thing I said before this game was that the football gods were going to bless this young man, and I felt like that’s what happened. We came out on the first drive and went straight down the field and scored. We only punted one time in the first half. We went for it on fourth and 8, and Judah Holtzclaw got the first down himself. Hats off to him. He played an awesome game, and it is very deserving for him.”
Davenport had 70 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown.
Young was 16 of 32 for the Apaches for 193 yards and a touchdown. Tray Taylor had two catches for 99 yards Deniquez Dunn, who was the Apaches’ quarterback in the first meeting, completed one pass for 56 yards, had four yards rushing and caught a pass for three yards.
TJC finished with 244 yards — 277 through the air.
TJC (5-3, 4-2) will play Navarro at 3 p.m. on Nov. 5 in Corsicana. Kilgore (5-3, 3-3) will host Blinn for homecoming at 3 p.m. on Nov. 5.