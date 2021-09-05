Usually it's the Apache Belles and Rangerettes who steal the show but on Saturday night it was Kilgore College quarterback Malcolm Mays.
Mays, a 6-5 strong-arm signal caller from Arlington, accounted for five of the Rangers' scores in a 49-28 win over TJC in the opening game for both teams on Saturday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Mays threw four TD passes and ran for another as the No. 6 Rangers were in control throughout in the non-conference game.
KC has beaten TJC 10 of 11 games and now tie the all-time series at 62-62-1.
Mays was 19 of 26 for 293 yards and an interception. He had TD passes of 14 (Juwan King), 52 (Zeek Freeman), 53 (Jordan Moore) and 33 (Bailee Davenport). He scored on a 9-yard run. He threw one pick to TJC's Jaylon Shelton, the former West Rusk High School quarterback.
Tyler Junior College started freshman QB General Booty over Landry Kinne who started the final two games of the spring.
Booty hit on 33 of 46 for 285 yards and four touchdowns, along with an interception.
Jeremiah Cooley had three TDs receptions of 35, 5 and 8 yards. Booty also hit Kelly Akharaiyi for a 19-yard TD.
Cooley had seven catches for 80 yards while Jordan Wallace had nine catches for 35 yards.
Kilgore took a 28-7 lead when Jaylen Stanford took the ball away from a TJC receiver and went 32 yards into the end zone.
Moore had six catches for 105 yards and the TD.
Kilgore jumped out to a 14-0 lead as Mays hit King with a 14-yard TD pass at 11:12 of the first, followed by a 52-yarder to Freeman with 5:59 showing. Eduardo Jaimes made both PATs.
KC took a 35-14 halftime lead with Moore's 53-yard TD reception and Stanford's 32-yard interception return, along with Garrison Johnson's 4-yard TD run with 23 seconds left in the first.
It was a penalty-filled game with KC assessed 16 penalties for 180 yards, while Tyler had five for 60.
TJC plays host to Navarro on Sept. 11. Kickoff is 7 p.m. Kilgore travels to Brenham to meet Blinn College the same night. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
In other Southwest Junior College Football Conference games: New Mexico Military 40, Papago Pumas (Arizona) 9; Navarro 35, Cisco 14; Trinity Valley 70, ASA Miami 7; and Southern-Shreveport at Blinn, canceled.