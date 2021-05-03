Clint Fuller, who spent the last three seasons as defensive coordinator at Pleasant Grove High School, was named Kilgore High School's new head football coach on Monday.
Fuller becomes the 22nd head football coach in program history, but just the third in the last 26 seasons. He replaces Mike Wood, who stepped down as head football coach to become the district's Director of Athletics and Athletic Facilities last month.
Along with being Pleasant Grove's defensive coordinator, Fuller was Assistant Athletic Director, Director of Compliance and Eligibility, head track coach, strength and conditioning director and offseason coordinator. He also oversaw the golf, tennis and track programs at the Class 4A school.
Pleasant Grove won a state championship in football in 2019 and was a state finalist in 2018. The Hawks reached the regional semifinals this past season.
Fuller was a finalist for Dave Campbell's Assistant Coach of the Year in 2019, and the Hawks had the No. 1 ranked defense in the district in 2018, 2019 and 2020.
Prior to his time at Pleasant Grove, he was defensive coordinator at Grapevine in 2017-2018, secondary coach at Southlake Carroll in 2016-2017, defensive coordinator at Byron Nelson from 2009-2015 and secondary coach at Van Alstyne in 2008-2009.
Fuller graduated from Brownwood High School in 2001, and earned Bachelor of Science Degree with a major in exercise sports science and a minor in education from Howard Payne University in 2006.
Wood, an assistant on Kilgore’s 2004 state championship team, took over as head coach in 2010. The Bulldogs finished 3-7 in his first season, but went 9-5, 11-2 and 14-1 the next three years — losing to then-district rival Carthage in the state championship game in 2013.
The Bulldogs finished 10-4 this past season, defeating Splendora (42-0), El Campo (27-14) and Huffman Hargrave (20-17) before falling to district rival Lindale (56-42) in a regional championship game.
He compiled an 83-53 record as head coach for the Bulldogs.