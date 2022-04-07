It’s hard enough to qualify one team for a sport’s regional tournament, but Kilgore is among an elite group of 13 public high schools in Texas to earn berths for both boys and girls soccer this season.
The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs have followed different paths to this year’s feats. They will face Celina and Melissa in their respective 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Class 4A Region II semifinal matches at Tyler’s Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium on Friday.
On the boys’ side, Kilgore has been dominant throughout the 2022 campaign. Its accomplishments already include a 24-2-2 season record, an undefeated District 15-4A championship, and an active 16-game win streak that featured a pair of shutout playoff victories against Madisonville and Tyler Cumberland Academy, and the following penalty kick shoot-out regional quarterfinal win against Palestine.
“It’s definitely a direct result from the character of the team,” Kilgore boys soccer head coach Tom Wait said of his team’s extended run of success so far this season. “These kids are smart, they have a high work ethic, they love to play soccer, they’re very competitive, and they’re a great group. You just know that they’re going to put it on the line.”
Kilgore has enjoyed regular success because of the contributions of upperclassmen Adrian Estrella, Adolfo Castillo, Chris Baldoza and Anthony Salinas, but it still isn’t overlooking this week’s challenges. The Bulldogs understand what they will face when they match up with Celina on Friday, and if they advance to play either Chapel Hill or Nevada Community in Saturday’s 11 a.m. regional final.
“Our region is tough,” said Wait. “Celina is a very solid team from front to back. They do a good job controlling the ball. They can come at you in many different ways. And runner-up in the district was Nevada Community. And of course, you got Chapel Hill coming through strong.”
Kilgore is plenty confident heading into the competition because it prepared for this time of year with multiple tough tests early in the season.
“We play as high-level schedule as you can in East Texas,” said Wait. “Against some of the top teams in the area, we have held our own, and beaten several as well.”
The girls, on the other hand, had to bounce back from a 2-9-3 start to the season. They won 10 of their last 12 matches to move that mark to 12-11-3, finish in a tie for second in District 15-4A play, and advance to the fourth round of the postseason.
The flip of the switch occurred at an early February practice after back-to-back district road losses against Spring Hill and Carthage.
“That practice really turned things around,” said Kilgore girls soccer head coach Todd BonDurant. “[The players] all decided to get together and form as one. The young ones started buying in, and having fun. They decided to bond off the field as much as they are on the field.”
The Lady Bulldogs were stalled by a 1-0 regional quarterfinal defeat against Bullard in 2021, and aimed for another postseason berth in 2022, but expected a more youthful roster this season.
“This is a whole new team,” said BonDurant. “We graduated seven seniors. Our starters are six freshmen, two sophomores, two juniors and one senior. We truly had to rebuild from the ground up this year.”
Reese Burgess, Phenix Rivers and Natalie Hudman are among the freshmen to answer the call this season, and will be some of the players that Kilgore will lean on after senior Laramie Cox graduates after this season.
“We’re going to have a target on our back starting this next year,” said BonDurant. “These young ones, they bring a hard work ethic to the stadium.”
Before Kilgore prepares for the future, it has to remain focused on its current playoff run. That starts with a challenge against Melissa in Friday’s regional semifinal.
“We’ve really focused on Melissa because we’re taking one game at a time,” BonDurant said of Kilgore’s approach heading into the regional tournament. “They’re bigger than us, but I think we can run with them. They have a girl up front that can flat out run, but she’s no different than Dahjah [Lewis] from Sabine and Jayme [Dowell] from Spring Hill. So, we’ve played someone like her. We have watched a lot of film on Melissa, and we feel that we can come in and play with them.”
Kilgore has already proven people wrong with its 3-1 bi-district win against Livingston, 2-1 area round victory against Bullard and 3-0 regional quarterfinal shutout of Spring Hill. So, don’t be surprised if the Lady Bulldogs advance to play the Henderson/Celina winner at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
“If we end up playing Henderson in the final, we know them,” said BonDurant. “We just know that we have to go out and play above our game because they’re good. And Celina, I know they have one girl up top that’s real good.”