KILGORE — Kilgore quarterback Dalton McElyea threw for three touchdowns as the Bulldogs defeated Henderson 35-9 on a cold, windy Friday night at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
McElyea’s scoring strikes covered 13-yards to Donovan Adkins, 29-yards to Jermaine Roney and 12 to Eli Caruthers.
The Bulldogs also got a 13-yard scoring run from Trayveon Epps and a 52-yard interception return by Davin Rider.
Kilgore improves to 4-0 in 9-4A DI play and 6-2 overall, stretching its current win streak to four in a row. The loss drops Henderson to 1-3 and 2-5.
The Bulldogs outgained the Lions in total yardage 304 to 205.
Epps led the rushing way with 159 yards on 21 carries. Kilgore rushed for 197 yards on 28 carries.
Henderson’s D’Cameron Walker led the Lions’ rushing parade (28 carries -147 yards) with 83 on 12 carries. Ya’Corus Porter followed with 48 yards on eight carries.
Kilgore was 7-of-9 via the pass with McElyea completing 6-of-8 for 104 yards, while Da’Marion Van Zandt was 1-for-1 for three yards.
Henderson quarterback Donovan Davis was 7-of-14 passing for 58 yards with a touchdown to Devin Phillips, covering 25 yards.
Adkins, who also had a 47-yard kickoff return for the ’Dogs, blocked Jim Jose’s extra point following Henderson’s only touchdown of the evening with 1:28 remaining in the second period.
The Bulldogs opened the scoring with Epps’ 17th touchdown of the season, coming on a 13-yard run to cap a three-play, 57- yard drive with 3:40 remaining in the first quarter.
The ’Dogs stretched their lead to 14 as McElyea hooked up with Adkins with 6:39 left in the second period to complete an 80- yard sojourn.
Earlier in the drive, McElyea had completions of 19-yards to Adkins, and seven-yards to Cade Pippen. A 27-yard McElyea scramble, following a fake handoff to Epps, came on a big third-and-long play to keep the drive alive.
Jose, the Lions’ kicker, got Henderson on the scoreboard for the first time in the contest with a 23-yard field goal with 4:36 to play in the first half to cut Kilgore’s advantage to 14-3.
Henderson added to its point total with Davis’ completion to Phillips with just 1:28 remaining in the second quarter.
But Kilgore extended to its lead with Rider’s 52-yard interception return of a Davis pass with 9:07 left in the third quarter, and McElyea’s third scoring toss of the evening, of 12-yards to Caruthers, came with 5:33 left in the contest and wrapped up the scoring.
Chris Baldazo was 5-for-5 on extra points.
Kilgore’s defense, especially Davin Rider, Brantley Propes, Brian Brown, Caruthers and Adkins, among others, continually applied pressure, making things difficult for Henderson’s offense to get untracked late in the contest.
Both teams return to action next week, with Kilgore visiting Athens and Henderson entertaining Mabank.