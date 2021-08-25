On a brutally hot Wednesday evening, four of the top NJCAA soccer teams collided at Pat Hartley Field.
In a budding rivalry with LSU-Eunice, the TJC squads came out on top in the home openers.
In the first game, local standout Hannah Meyer, who was a star at Grace Community School, scored the game-winner with 10 minutes to play as the No. 1 and two-time defending national champion Apache Ladies defeated the No. 18 Lady Bengals.
It was the 29th consecutive win for the TJC women, who are 3-0 on the young season.
In the nightcap, the No. 8 Apaches held off the No. 6 Bengals, 2-1. It was the second straight win over LSU-Eunice for TJC, which defeated the Bengals in the district playoff last year for a berth in the NJCAA national tournament.
Both TJC teams are back in action on Saturday, hosting first-year programs from Trinity Valley Community College. The games are set for 5 (women) and 7 (men) p.m. at Pat Hartley.
WOMENWith the contest tied at 2-2, the Apache Ladies got the winning kick from Meyer, off an assist from Kassie Leonce in the 80th minute. The TJC defense then held on for the win.
Others scoring for TJC were Skylar Parker (Tami Groendijik assist) and Groendijik (Tessa Thornton assist).
Sanaa Williams scored first for the Lady Bengals, followed by Parker and Groendijik as Tyler took a 2-1 halftime lead.
LSU-Eunice tied the game at 2-2 about two minutes into the second half on a goal by Citlaly Santibanez.
Daniella Wilken was in goal for TJC, making three saves. Avery Wright made five saves for the Lady Bengals (1-1).
LSU-Eunice’s next game is Sept. 4 against Pearl River (Mississippi) in Pensacola, Florida.
MENTJC broke out to a quick 2-0 lead as Olivier Plusnin scored on a penalty kick and Lufkin native Luis Flores scored.
The Apaches (1-0) held at 2-0 halftime lead and the Bengals (1-1) pulled within 2-1 on a penalty kick by Jose Escobar with 5:16 showing.
However, Tyler, behind a tough defense and goalkeeper Aidan Leak, held on.
The Bengals return to play on Sept. 1, hosting Pearl River.
