DALLAS — A new season starts Friday night for the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders.
After going 2-2 in the non-district portion of their schedule with wins over Lufkin and Tyler and losses to state-ranked teams Longview and Allen, the Red Raiders will kick off their District 10-6A schedule against Dallas Skyline at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Forester Field in Dallas.
“Whatever you’ve done to this point is irrelevant,” Legacy head football coach Joe Willis said. “Thisis the real season when we start district play. Non-district is finding out who your football team is and finding out where you’re strong and where you’re weak and figuring out how to adjust and get ready for these next six games. We’ve had that preparation model where we knew for six games, we had to be our very best every week. The mentality is always going to be 1-0.”
Skyline (0-5, 0-1) opened 10-6A play last week with a 16-6 loss to Mesquite.
Skyline is being limited to 12.2 points per game and allowing 26.2 points per game.
“They’re very athletic,” Willis said. “Anybody in our district is capable of beating you any week. They’ve struggled offensively. The offensive line is not a strong point for them. They throw quick screens, and they really want to get the ball on the perimeter to some of their playmakers. And they do have some guys outside that if they catch the ball, they can do some damage.”
Skyline came to Tyler a year ago and used a late touchdown catch to take a 30-24 win over the Red Raiders.
“There is always a little revenge in every game we play if we lost to the team previously,” Legacy senior offensive lineman Donavan Jordan said.
“It’s a big deal,” Legacy senior defensive back Aaron Sears said. “We lost to them last year in the fourth quarter. We look to come back strong and go 1-0 in district.”
Sears could also see some time at quarterback on Friday.
“More than likely,” Willis said. “We let the situation kind of play out the way it is. And he’s still kind of learning what we’re doing offensively. But we’ve always had a package where Aaron comes in. He can run the option game, and he throws a great deep ball. We plan on using that as we go throughout district.”
“It’s a big role, but I’m willing to do whatever it takes for the team to get the win,” Sears said. “I played quarterback from little league all the way until freshman year. I can throw just as well as I can run. I’m a mobile quarterback.”
Friday will be Legacy’s first game away from Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium since Aug. 27 at Lufkin. The Red Raiders will return home to face Rockwall next week.