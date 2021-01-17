HONOLULU —The spoils at the Sony Open belonged to Kevin Na, a winner for the fourth straight season after coming from three shots behind with six holes to play for a one-shot victory with a birdie on the final hole.
The consolation prize belonged to Chris Kirk, and it felt like a win.
Kirk stepped away in May 2019 because of alcoholism and depression, a decision he feels saved himself, his family and his career. He was playing the final event of a medical extension the PGA Tour awarded him for lost time, and he delivered a 65 to finish one shot behind.
The birdie on the final hole gave him enough points to regain full status.
"It totally changes everything being able to be back to picking my schedule like I'm used to over the last number of years," Kirk said. "To go into a week and say I've got to finish top three to keep going and do is silly. I'm thankful God put me in a great situation, and you never know what's going to happen."
Na could have felt similarly.
The Sony Open is typically so crowded at the top that no one is safe and no one is ever out of it. Na only looked to be out of it when he missed a 6-foot birdie putt on the 11th and then three-putted for bogey from 40 feet on the 12th to fall three shots behind Brendan Steele.
He answered with three straight birdies, Steele faltered at Waialae for the second straight year, and Na delivered the winning shot with a 5-wood from the rough that went just over the back of the green on the par-5 18th, leaving him a simple up-and-down for birdie and a a 5-under 65.
"I was playing maybe a little bit more aggressive coming down the stretch, not worrying so much about second or third, more focused on just that — winning," Na said. "Every year, I hope to win and I expect to win on the right golf courses."
Kirk and Joaquin Niemann (66) finished one shot behind, and it only felt good to one of them. Niemann was runner-up for the second straight week in Hawaii. He finished the two Hawaii events at 45-under par without a trophy to show for it.
"Just another good week, so happy for that," Niemann said. He leaves Hawaii with $1,369,400 in earnings.
Na collected his fifth career victory on the PGA Tour. Na, who turned pro out of high school, didn't win until his eighth season. It was seven more seasons until he won again. Now he's up to four seasons in a row.
"I think experience is the reason why I've been winning," he said. "When you do it again, you know it seems like the next one comes easier. ... I think more about winning since I've been winning more often."
It was hard to think that way when he was running out of time. From the rough left of the 13th, he hit his approach into just under 15 feet for the first of three straight birdies.
As for Brendan Steele, it was another year of disappointment in paradise, this one more of a slow leak. Steele last year had a two-shot lead with two to play and wound up losing in a playoff. This time, he made an 18-foot eagle putt on the ninth hole to take a three-shot lead into the back nine.
He hit driver on the 355-yard 10th and didn't quite clear a bunker, leaving an awkward lie. He put his wedge on the front of the green some 80 feet away and three-putted. His game was so tentative the rest of the way that he didn't have a birdie chance inside 30 feet until the 17th hole. That was from 10 feet to tie for the lead, and he missed that.
Steele also failed to birdie the 18th and closed with a 69.
"Totally changed the momentum," Steele said about his bogey on the 10th. "Every single shot I hit after that ended up with a weird lie. ... I think you just have to really take some positives out of this. Hard to see for me right now."
Webb Simpson matched the low score of the final round with a 64 and tied for fourth along with Steele and Marc Leishman, shot shot 30 on the back nine.
Na finished at 21-under 259 and is assured of returning to Hawaii for two weeks next year, starting with the Tournament of Champions at Kapalua. That course can be too big for him. Waialae proved to be a perfect fit.
---
PGA Tour Sony Open Scores
By The Associated Press
Sunday
At Waialae Country Club
Honolulu, Hawaii
Purse: $6.6 million
Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70
Final Round
Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses
Kevin Na (500), $1,188,000 67-66-61-65_259
Chris Kirk (245), $587,400 65-65-65-65_260
Joaquin Niemann (245), $587,400 62-69-63-66_260
Marc Leishman (115), $277,750 66-65-65-65_261
Webb Simpson (115), $277,750 65-65-67-64_261
Brendan Steele (115), $277,750 65-66-61-69_261
Daniel Berger (83), $200,475 64-68-64-66_262
Billy Horschel (83), $200,475 65-66-66-65_262
Patton Kizzire (83), $200,475 64-69-65-64_262
Collin Morikawa (83), $200,475 66-65-67-64_262
Russell Henley (65), $153,450 66-64-65-68_263
Matt Jones (65), $153,450 69-67-63-64_263
Nick Taylor (65), $153,450 66-62-68-67_263
Nick Hardy, $113,850 69-63-66-66_264
Charley Hoffman (53), $113,850 66-65-64-69_264
Peter Malnati (53), $113,850 62-69-64-69_264
Keith Mitchell (53), $113,850 71-62-63-68_264
Carlos Ortiz (53), $113,850 66-67-67-64_264
Stewart Cink (42), $78,210 67-63-65-70_265
Kramer Hickok (42), $78,210 67-68-65-65_265
Charles Howell III (42), $78,210 67-68-66-64_265
Mackenzie Hughes (42), $78,210 65-69-65-66_265
Kyoung-Hoon Lee (42), $78,210 69-66-66-64_265
Hideki Matsuyama (42), $78,210 66-65-66-68_265
Si Woo Kim (32), $50,710 64-70-65-67_266
Robby Shelton (32), $50,710 66-67-65-68_266
Sepp Straka (32), $50,710 69-66-66-65_266
Hudson Swafford (32), $50,710 65-68-67-66_266
Vaughn Taylor (32), $50,710 64-66-68-68_266
Michael Thompson (32), $50,710 66-68-66-66_266
Cameron Davis (27), $43,230 68-66-67-66_267
Ryan Armour (20), $34,577 69-66-65-68_268
Harris English (20), $34,577 70-64-67-67_268
Brice Garnett (20), $34,577 66-68-67-67_268
Jim Herman (20), $34,577 64-69-69-66_268
Mark Hubbard (20), $34,577 66-68-66-68_268
Kevin Kisner (20), $34,577 69-67-64-68_268
Wesley Bryan (20), $34,577 68-67-67-66_268
Harry Higgs (20), $34,577 65-71-67-65_268
Pat Perez (20), $34,577 68-65-69-66_268
Aaron Baddeley (13), $24,090 64-68-65-72_269
Lanto Griffin (13), $24,090 68-65-67-69_269
James Hahn (13), $24,090 68-65-66-70_269
Ryan Palmer (13), $24,090 70-65-65-69_269
Adam Scott (13), $24,090 69-64-70-66_269
Brendon Todd (13), $24,090 70-64-66-69_269
Austin Cook (8), $16,903 68-66-68-68_270
Sergio Garcia (8), $16,903 70-66-64-70_270
Mike Weir (8), $16,903 68-66-68-68_270
Scott Brown (8), $16,903 70-66-67-67_270
Jim Furyk (8), $16,903 69-66-68-67_270
Emiliano Grillo (8), $16,903 66-70-67-67_270
Nelson Ledesma (8), $16,903 67-66-71-66_270
Brian Stuard (8), $16,903 66-67-69-68_270
Martin Trainer (8), $16,903 70-66-70-64_270
Chris Baker (5), $15,048 69-67-69-66_271
Brian Harman (5), $15,048 66-69-67-69_271
Sungjae Im (5), $15,048 68-68-68-67_271
Satoshi Kodaira (5), $15,048 69-66-69-67_271
Jason Kokrak (5), $15,048 62-71-66-72_271
Troy Merritt (5), $15,048 66-67-70-68_271
Zach Johnson (4), $14,454 71-65-68-68_272
Anirban Lahiri (4), $14,454 69-65-64-74_272
Cameron Smith (4), $14,454 67-66-68-71_272
Michael Kim (4), $14,124 67-69-69-68_273
Sebastián Muñoz (4), $14,124 66-70-68-69_273
Ryosuke Kinoshita, $13,728 68-68-69-69_274
Jamie Lovemark (3), $13,728 68-68-71-67_274
Chez Reavie (3), $13,728 68-68-69-69_274
Robert Streb (3), $13,728 69-66-72-67_274
K.J. Choi (3), $13,398 67-65-69-74_275
Brian Gay (3), $13,266 67-69-68-73_277
Jerry Kelly (3), $13,134 68-68-69-75_280