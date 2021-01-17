Sony Open Golf

Kevin Na reacts after winning the final round of the Sony Open golf tournament Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. (Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP) Star-Advertiser via AP)

HONOLULU —The spoils at the Sony Open belonged to Kevin Na, a winner for the fourth straight season after coming from three shots behind with six holes to play for a one-shot victory with a birdie on the final hole.

The consolation prize belonged to Chris Kirk, and it felt like a win.

Kirk stepped away in May 2019 because of alcoholism and depression, a decision he feels saved himself, his family and his career. He was playing the final event of a medical extension the PGA Tour awarded him for lost time, and he delivered a 65 to finish one shot behind.

The birdie on the final hole gave him enough points to regain full status.

"It totally changes everything being able to be back to picking my schedule like I'm used to over the last number of years," Kirk said. "To go into a week and say I've got to finish top three to keep going and do is silly. I'm thankful God put me in a great situation, and you never know what's going to happen."

Na could have felt similarly.

The Sony Open is typically so crowded at the top that no one is safe and no one is ever out of it. Na only looked to be out of it when he missed a 6-foot birdie putt on the 11th and then three-putted for bogey from 40 feet on the 12th to fall three shots behind Brendan Steele.

He answered with three straight birdies, Steele faltered at Waialae for the second straight year, and Na delivered the winning shot with a 5-wood from the rough that went just over the back of the green on the par-5 18th, leaving him a simple up-and-down for birdie and a a 5-under 65.

"I was playing maybe a little bit more aggressive coming down the stretch, not worrying so much about second or third, more focused on just that — winning," Na said. "Every year, I hope to win and I expect to win on the right golf courses."

Kirk and Joaquin Niemann (66) finished one shot behind, and it only felt good to one of them. Niemann was runner-up for the second straight week in Hawaii. He finished the two Hawaii events at 45-under par without a trophy to show for it.

"Just another good week, so happy for that," Niemann said. He leaves Hawaii with $1,369,400 in earnings.

Na collected his fifth career victory on the PGA Tour. Na, who turned pro out of high school, didn't win until his eighth season. It was seven more seasons until he won again. Now he's up to four seasons in a row.

"I think experience is the reason why I've been winning," he said. "When you do it again, you know it seems like the next one comes easier. ... I think more about winning since I've been winning more often."

It was hard to think that way when he was running out of time. From the rough left of the 13th, he hit his approach into just under 15 feet for the first of three straight birdies.

As for Brendan Steele, it was another year of disappointment in paradise, this one more of a slow leak. Steele last year had a two-shot lead with two to play and wound up losing in a playoff. This time, he made an 18-foot eagle putt on the ninth hole to take a three-shot lead into the back nine.

He hit driver on the 355-yard 10th and didn't quite clear a bunker, leaving an awkward lie. He put his wedge on the front of the green some 80 feet away and three-putted. His game was so tentative the rest of the way that he didn't have a birdie chance inside 30 feet until the 17th hole. That was from 10 feet to tie for the lead, and he missed that.

Steele also failed to birdie the 18th and closed with a 69.

"Totally changed the momentum," Steele said about his bogey on the 10th. "Every single shot I hit after that ended up with a weird lie. ... I think you just have to really take some positives out of this. Hard to see for me right now."

Webb Simpson matched the low score of the final round with a 64 and tied for fourth along with Steele and Marc Leishman, shot shot 30 on the back nine.

Na finished at 21-under 259 and is assured of returning to Hawaii for two weeks next year, starting with the Tournament of Champions at Kapalua. That course can be too big for him. Waialae proved to be a perfect fit.

---

PGA Tour Sony Open Scores

By The Associated Press

Sunday

At Waialae Country Club

Honolulu, Hawaii

Purse: $6.6 million

Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70

Final Round

Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses

Kevin Na (500), $1,188,000 67-66-61-65_259

Chris Kirk (245), $587,400 65-65-65-65_260

Joaquin Niemann (245), $587,400 62-69-63-66_260

Marc Leishman (115), $277,750 66-65-65-65_261

Webb Simpson (115), $277,750 65-65-67-64_261

Brendan Steele (115), $277,750 65-66-61-69_261

Daniel Berger (83), $200,475 64-68-64-66_262

Billy Horschel (83), $200,475 65-66-66-65_262

Patton Kizzire (83), $200,475 64-69-65-64_262

Collin Morikawa (83), $200,475 66-65-67-64_262

Russell Henley (65), $153,450 66-64-65-68_263

Matt Jones (65), $153,450 69-67-63-64_263

Nick Taylor (65), $153,450 66-62-68-67_263

Nick Hardy, $113,850 69-63-66-66_264

Charley Hoffman (53), $113,850 66-65-64-69_264

Peter Malnati (53), $113,850 62-69-64-69_264

Keith Mitchell (53), $113,850 71-62-63-68_264

Carlos Ortiz (53), $113,850 66-67-67-64_264

Stewart Cink (42), $78,210 67-63-65-70_265

Kramer Hickok (42), $78,210 67-68-65-65_265

Charles Howell III (42), $78,210 67-68-66-64_265

Mackenzie Hughes (42), $78,210 65-69-65-66_265

Kyoung-Hoon Lee (42), $78,210 69-66-66-64_265

Hideki Matsuyama (42), $78,210 66-65-66-68_265

Si Woo Kim (32), $50,710 64-70-65-67_266

Robby Shelton (32), $50,710 66-67-65-68_266

Sepp Straka (32), $50,710 69-66-66-65_266

Hudson Swafford (32), $50,710 65-68-67-66_266

Vaughn Taylor (32), $50,710 64-66-68-68_266

Michael Thompson (32), $50,710 66-68-66-66_266

Cameron Davis (27), $43,230 68-66-67-66_267

Ryan Armour (20), $34,577 69-66-65-68_268

Harris English (20), $34,577 70-64-67-67_268

Brice Garnett (20), $34,577 66-68-67-67_268

Jim Herman (20), $34,577 64-69-69-66_268

Mark Hubbard (20), $34,577 66-68-66-68_268

Kevin Kisner (20), $34,577 69-67-64-68_268

Wesley Bryan (20), $34,577 68-67-67-66_268

Harry Higgs (20), $34,577 65-71-67-65_268

Pat Perez (20), $34,577 68-65-69-66_268

Aaron Baddeley (13), $24,090 64-68-65-72_269

Lanto Griffin (13), $24,090 68-65-67-69_269

James Hahn (13), $24,090 68-65-66-70_269

Ryan Palmer (13), $24,090 70-65-65-69_269

Adam Scott (13), $24,090 69-64-70-66_269

Brendon Todd (13), $24,090 70-64-66-69_269

Austin Cook (8), $16,903 68-66-68-68_270

Sergio Garcia (8), $16,903 70-66-64-70_270

Mike Weir (8), $16,903 68-66-68-68_270

Scott Brown (8), $16,903 70-66-67-67_270

Jim Furyk (8), $16,903 69-66-68-67_270

Emiliano Grillo (8), $16,903 66-70-67-67_270

Nelson Ledesma (8), $16,903 67-66-71-66_270

Brian Stuard (8), $16,903 66-67-69-68_270

Martin Trainer (8), $16,903 70-66-70-64_270

Chris Baker (5), $15,048 69-67-69-66_271

Brian Harman (5), $15,048 66-69-67-69_271

Sungjae Im (5), $15,048 68-68-68-67_271

Satoshi Kodaira (5), $15,048 69-66-69-67_271

Jason Kokrak (5), $15,048 62-71-66-72_271

Troy Merritt (5), $15,048 66-67-70-68_271

Zach Johnson (4), $14,454 71-65-68-68_272

Anirban Lahiri (4), $14,454 69-65-64-74_272

Cameron Smith (4), $14,454 67-66-68-71_272

Michael Kim (4), $14,124 67-69-69-68_273

Sebastián Muñoz (4), $14,124 66-70-68-69_273

Ryosuke Kinoshita, $13,728 68-68-69-69_274

Jamie Lovemark (3), $13,728 68-68-71-67_274

Chez Reavie (3), $13,728 68-68-69-69_274

Robert Streb (3), $13,728 69-66-72-67_274

K.J. Choi (3), $13,398 67-65-69-74_275

Brian Gay (3), $13,266 67-69-68-73_277

Jerry Kelly (3), $13,134 68-68-69-75_280

