HALLSVILLE — Kentucky signee Daimion Collins finished with 31 points, 16 rebounds and eight blocked shots to lead No. 13 Atlanta to a 71-62 win over Mineola on Saturday night at Bobcat Gym.
The McDonald’s All-American made it difficult for the Yellowjackets to score in the half court early. Mineola tried to get out quick to get some easy buckets falling behind 9-4 following a putback by the 6-10 five-star recruit.
The Yellowjackets cut the score to 11-9, but Atlanta held Mineola scoreless for nearly eight minutes as part of a 17-0 run that extended deep into the second quarter. The Rabbits led 18-9 after the first quarter.
The Yellowjackets then got two 3-pointers from TJ Moreland and another triple by Jonah Fischer, and SMU football signee Trevion Sneed continued to attack the basket to help Mineola trim the 27-9 deficit to 34-22 at halftime.
Collins opened the third quarter with a quick dunk. Mineola responded with a 14-2 run that made the score 38-36 after a basket inside by Dawson Pendergrass. Moreland knocked down two 3-pointers in that run.
Moreland, a sophomore, had five triples in the contest to finish with a team-high 21 points.
Atlanta was able to get its lead to 47-41 after three quarters.
With the score at 49-41 in the fourth, Jonah Fischer had a personal 6-0 run to cut the score to 49-47. But Collins and the Rabbits were too strong in the end. Collins scored nine points in an 11-2 spurt to help Atlanta get back up by double digits.
Alex Boston had 14 points and seven rebounds for Atlanta (19-4). Kam Dickerson added 12 points.
Fischer scored 16 points for Mineola (20-6), and Sneed finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.
Atlanta advances to the Class 3A Region II semifinals to take on No. 1 Dallas Madison.
———
Atlanta 71, Mineola 62
Atlanta 18 16 13 24 — 71
Mineola 9 13 19 21 — 62
ATLANTA — Caleb Hamilton 3; Keyshawn Easter 7; Kam Dickerson 12; Alex Boston 14; Daimion Collins 31; Ken Washington 4.
MINEOLA — TJ Moreland 21; Jonah Fischer 16; Aidan Steward 2; Dawson Pendergrass 6; Trevion Sneed 14; Andrew Stinchfield 3.
