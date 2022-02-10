CHICAGO — Gavin Kensmil had 19 points as Stephen F. Austin defeated Chicago State 81-61 on Thursday night.
Sadaidriene Hall had 13 points for Stephen F. Austin (16-8, 8-4 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Calvin Solomon added 10 points. David Kachelries had six assists.
Bryce Johnson had 15 points for the Cougars (6-18, 2-9), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Coreyoun Rushin added 13 points as did Brandon Betson.
The Lumberjacks jumped on the Cougars quickly and started the game with a 20-11 run and went into halftime with a 38-29 lead.
The offense heated up in the second half and shot 53.8% (17-for-31) from the field to put the contest out of reach.
Calvin Solomon added 10 points on 5-for-7 shooting from the floor.
David Kachelries and Jaylin Jackson-Posey each added nine points and Latrell Jossell helped out with eight points.
SFA dominated in front of the basket and out-rebounded CSU 42-31, including 14-9 on the offensive boards. The Jacks also outscored the Cougars 46-24 in the paint.
The Jacks return to action on Wednesday, Feb. 16 and host the Cougars in a rare back-to-back match-up.