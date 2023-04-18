ODESSA — Kaston Mason had four extra-base hits and seven RBIs as the UT Tyler Patriots picked up their third consecutive win over UT Permian Basin, 11-7, on Sunday afternoon at Roden Field.
The Patriots scored 44 runs in the final three games of the series.
After dropping the series opener 14-7 on Friday, UT Tyler grabbed wins of 17-2 and 16-3 on Saturday before Sunday’s victory in the series finale.
Mason was the second batter of the game and hit a solo home run to right field to give UT Tyler the early lead.
The Patriots got an RBI double from Blake LaBuda in the fourth inning before a four-run fourth put UT Permian Basin up 4-2.
The Patriots trailed 5-3 after five innings when Mason hit a three-run triple in the top of the sixth to put UT Tyler back in front.
With the score tied at 7 entering the ninth inning, Carson Cox hit an RBI triple to score Nathan Carriere, and Mason hit his third triple of the day, driving in three more runs.
Mason was 4-for-6 with a home run, three triples, seven RBIs and three runs scored. Carriere, Cox and LaBuda all had two hits.
The Patriots had five triples in the contest.
Nolan Cox, Logan Henderson, Julio Garcia and Garrett Arredondo combined to allow seven runs — six earned — on 12 hits with nine strikeouts and three walks. Arredondo (4-0) picked up the win, allowing two runs — one earned — on four hits with a strikeout and a walk in two innings.
UT Tyler (32-13, 31-13) will host No. 10 Southern Arkansas at 4 p.m. on April 25.