Another player with East Texas ties is headed to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Nick Bolton, who grew up in Edgewood, was taken 58th overall by the Chiefs in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday night.
Bolton went to Edgewood through middle school before going to Frisco Lone Star. His older brother, Carlos, played for Edgewood through his junior season before going to Lone Star and then playing linebacker at Louisiana Tech.
Nick Bolton, a three-star recruit in the class of 2018, played linebacker for the University of Missouri. Bolton finished with 61 tackles in 10 games this year for the Tigers.
Bolton joins a Chiefs roster that features Whitehouse’s Patrick Mahomes at quarterback. The Chiefs have played in the past two Super Bowls, winning one.