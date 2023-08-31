ARLINGTON — Kobe Savage stood inside AT&T Stadium on July 13 for the 2023 Big 12 Football Media Days.
It was his first time inside the stadium since his Kansas State Wildcats defeated eventual national runner-up TCU 31-28 in overtime in the Big 12 Championship on Dec. 3, 2022.
“It feels amazing being out here and just seeing all of the teams and all of the people,” Savage said. “The last time I was here, we won the Big 12, and that was the greatest feeling on earth. So we’re definitely going to try to repeat that.”
With TCU advancing the national championship game, Texas entering 2023 as the Big 12 favorite, Texas and Oklahoma entering their final season in the Big 12 and four new teams — BYU, Houston, Cincinnati and Central Florida — entering the league, the defending Big 12 champion Wildcats could actually be flying under the radar despite being picked second in the preseason poll.
“I guess we didn’t win the championship or something,” Savage joked.
Being an underdog and having to work his way to the top is nothing new for Savage.
Savage was a quarterback at Paris High School.
While attending camps the summer for his senior season, knowing most people would line up at quarterback and receiver, Savage said he went to defensive back.
“Southeastern State in Oklahoma (ironically nicknamed the Savage Storm), they offered me at defensive back,” Savage said. “That was my first offer. I only had Division II offers.”
Savage eventually signed with then Division II Texas A&M-Commerce.
Feeling like he could play at a higher level, Savage decided to try the junior college route.
“I was actually mowing lawns during COVID, I was mowing my family’s lawn, and I ended up calling Coach (Thomas) Rocco, the former TJC head coach, and I just remember telling him that I’ll take anything you can give me. I just want to walk on and play football. I just want to earn a scholarship.”
Savage earned that scholarship, and in 2021, he had 70 tackles, five interceptions and one returned for a touchdown playing safety for the Tyler Junior College Apaches, who won the TIPS-C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl.
“I probably wouldn’t have made it without that season,” Savage said. “That season changed my life. The season before COVID, I had maybe one interception, and I had an ankle injury I was battling. But that season at TJC, that’s what got me here. TJC changed my life. I get emotional sometimes talking about it, just because of how much hours, sweat and tears I put into TJC. I’m forever indebted to them.”
Savage signed with Kansas State. In 2022, Savage started 10 games at strong safety before suffering an injury. He tied for fourth on the Wildcats with 58 tackles and earned All-Big 12 honors. He also had three interceptions, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble.
“That first season prepared me a lot, just learning the quickness of the game” Savage said. “I feel like having that season under my belt is going to prepare me for a great season.”
Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman said he’s looking forward to seeing what Savage does in his second year in Manhattan.
“I’m excited,” Klieman said. “Kobe was an All-Big 12 player and got his season cut short by a handful of games. He’s fully healthy now. He’s a tremendous leader and a tremendous hitter. That guy will come in and rock you. He’s going to have to be a catalyst back there because we lost three guys that are playing in the NFL in the secondary and two of them were drafted. Kobe is going to have a lot on his plate this year, and we’re excited for him.”
Savage is on the watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award, Bronko Nagusrki Trophy and the Jim Thorpe Award.
Savage and the Kansas State Wildcats open the 2023 season Saturday at home against Southeast Missouri State. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Big 12 Now (ESPN+).
Savage will get to play two guaranteed games in the state of Texas this season — Oct. 14 at Texas Tech and Nov. 4 at Texas. He hopes to make a third trip to Texas for the Big 12 Championship Dec. 2 at AT&T Stadium.
“We know what it takes to win the Big 12 now,” Savage said. “We just have to focus on the details and just our coaches. I feel like that’s going to lead us to another one.”