Former standout Justin Johnson is the new head coach of the Tyler High School basketball program.
He takes over for Cedeno Clark, who coached the Lions the last 10 years.
Johnson was All-East Texas at John Tyler High School and went on to star at Tyler Junior College and the University of Iowa.
Some of his players are still in football, but some of the players scheduled to participate in hoops include senior Kyron Key, junior Ashad Walker, senior Bryson Hill, junior Shakavon “Tank” Brooks and junior Montrell Wade.
The Lions were 7-14 last year and 1-9 in District 16-5A.
The Lions get things going on Saturday, participating in the Jimmy Gales Oak Cliff Showcase in Dallas.
Tyler meets Plano at 6:30 p.m. at South Oak Cliff High School.
The Lions are also on the road on Tuesday, traveling to Longview to meet Spring Hill in a 7 p.m. contest. Tyler’s home opener is Friday against Mount Pleasant. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Other highlights on the schedule include hosting Tyler Legacy on Nov. 30, Longview on Dec. 14 and Chapel Hill on Jan. 11.
The Lions are scheduled to take part in several tournaments and classic — Spring Hill Tournament (Dec. 2-4), Cedar Hill Tournament (Dec. 9-11), Dallas Showcase Classic (Dec. 17) and the Floyd Wagstaff Holiday Classic (Dec. 27-29) at Tyler Junior College.
Tyler’s District 16-5A opener is Jan. 14 against Jacksonville in Tyler. All district games for varsity have a 6:45 p.m. scheduled start.