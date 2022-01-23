DALLAS — Tyler's Sidney Robertson tied for 12th over the weekend in the Legends Junior Tour's Winter Classic held at Dallas Athletic Club's Blue Course.
Robertson had rounds of 78 and 80 to finish at 14-over 158 in the Girls 12-18 Division.
Mimi Burton of Austin won with a 3-over 147 (76-71). She was followed by Sarah Reed of Midland (73-76—149), Nirjara Gulhane of Cedar Park (75-75—150), Lauren Madson of Mansfield (76-77—153) and Wenyue "Sonia" Hao of Dallas (76-77—153). There were 20 golfers in the division.
The final round of the Winter Classic was delayed 30 minutes due to frost on Sunday. Temperatures at Dallas Athletic Club’s Blue Course were around 41 degrees for the first tee time and warmed up into the mid-50s by the early afternoon. Winds ranged from seven to 12 miles per hour throughout the day.
Garland’s Sam Jenkins captured his first LJT win by carding a 6-under 138 to capture the 15-18 Division. He had rounds of 71 and 67.
Jenkins was followed by: 2, David Martinez, Houston (68-72—140); 3, Tate Littman, Mansfield (71-70—141); T4, Preston Stout, Richardson (72-70—142); T4, Jayden Song, Plano (71-71—142); and T4. Trenton Mierl, Austin (71-71—142).
Braden Bergman (73-77) of Flint and Jack Wilson (79-71) of Texarkana tied for 21st at 6-over 150.
Tyler's Jacob Cole tied for 33rd with a 10-over 154 (75-79).
There were 50 golfers in the division.
Jack Clancy of Dallas won the 14 & under Division with a 136 (66-70).
Clancy was followed by: 2, Brooks Harper, Dallas, 70-71—141; 3, Asher Vargas, Spring, 71-74—145; 4, Aiden Tiet, Garland, 77-70—147; T5, Mitchell Maier, Richmond, 77-73—150; and T5, Henry Zhong, Irving, 72-28—150.
There were 12 golfers in the division.
The LJT travels to Austin for the Jimmy Demaret Junior Classic at Crystal Falls Golf Club in Leander on Feb. 5-6.