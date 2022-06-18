Z.A. Events is presenting the Juneteenth 7v7 Classic on Sunday at Boulter Middle School.
The tournament is led by former John Tyler High School and current Erskine College quarterback/defensive back Xavier "Zay" Allen.
The event is sponsored by Wagner Cadillac and Luxe13 will be on hand as a vendor with their products, Allen said.
The tournament begins at 3:30 p.m. Teams will consist of seven to 14 players in a tournament-style format.
Allen added, " ... Come and enjoy, food, football, family and much more."
For more information or register your team, contact Allen by email — Hubbard015@gmail.com or on Facebook: Zay Allen.
Boulter is located at 2926 Garden Valley Road in Tyler (75702).