BULLARD — Bullard will be jumping on Thursday in Austin.
A year after winning the Class 4A high jump, senior Garrett Nuckolls returns to the UIL State Track and Field Meet looking to repeat, while junior Carly Tucker will make her state debut as she will compete in the long jump.
Nuckolls completed a jump of 6-8 in 2022 to take gold.
“I want to defend the championship, and hopefully I can do that,” Nuckolls said. “I’ve been working really hard to try to do that.
“I want to reach 6-8 again, for sure. I actually re-PRed at 6-10 at Sunnyvale this year. If I can reach that again, that would be good.”
Nuckolls placed second at the regional meet this season with a height of 6-4.
He’s been battling some foot soreness throughout the season, but he said he’s ready to go at state.
“He thought it was a stress fracture, but it ended up just being a bone bruise,” Nuckolls said. “It is perfectly fine. It does still hurt a little bit, but we’re pushing through it.”
Nuckolls will compete at 9 a.m. Thursday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
“Garrett, he’s the defending champion,” Bullard track coach Adam Varnado said. “He’s very, very talented. Obviously, I’m excited to see him get to defend that.”
A little later, Tucker will get her opportunity on the big stage.
Tucker had a jump of 17-7.5 at regionals to qualify for state.
“It’s super exciting,” Tucker said. “I knew I was having a really good season, but I didn’t expect to make it to the state meet.
Tucker competed in four events at the regional meet, adding the triple jump, 400-meter dash and 4x400-meter relay to the long jump.
“Carly, she’s an extremely hard worker, very talented,” Varnado said. “She was a regional finalist in four events. For her to have the opportunity to go to state, I’m just really proud and excited for her.”
Tucker, whose PR is 18-6, is set to compete at 10:45 a.m. Thursday.