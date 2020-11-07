More than $40,000 has been raised during the five years of the Judge Robert Montgomery Memorial Golf Tournament. The fifth annual event benefits the First United Methodist Church of Chander.
"What a community! The businesses, eating establishments, and individuals have helped raise over $40,000 in the five years of Judge Montgomery’s Golf Tourney," golf tournament director Chris Frederick said. "The donations are still coming in for this year’s edition."
The tournament was held at Garden Valley Resort & Golf Club near Lindale on Thursday, Nov. 5.
The team of Sam Scott, Seth Scott, James Wrangler and Jim Bustamante took first place with an 18-under 54. The squad of Todd Wright, John Hartsfield, John Hartsfield Jr., and Austin Adair placed second at 11-under 61.
Closest to the pin winners were: Dave Odle (No. 2) and Caleb Sneed (No. 4).
The tourney was a "resounding success," Frederick said.