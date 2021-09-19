LINDALE — The Nolen Insurance Agency Team captured first place in the Sixth Annual Judge Robert Montgomery First United Methodist Church of Chandler Golf Tournament held on Sept. 14 at Garden Valley Resort & Golf Club.
The team of Heath Ponder, Wade Higgins, Jonathan Dunn and Carl Tapley won with a 16-under 56.
The event benefits the First United Methodist Church of Chandler.
Placing second was Benny's Claws with a 14-under 58. The squad included Ben McMullen, Dean McMullen, Jim Cozzetto and Raul Cruz.
The closest to the pin winners were Daryl Hartzo (No. 2) and Raul Cruz (No. 4).
Tournament director Chris Frederick said, "A big thanks to our sponsors who proved that our community is blessed with huge hearts. The tourney was a huge success. The amount raised is right at $50,000 for six years. God is Good All the Time, and All the Time God is Good."
The sponsors include:
Goody Bags and Prize Sponsors: Brownsboro ISD, First State Bank, Elder Dodge, Dr. Duck, Texas Spirit Bank, Tire Barn, Leagueville Air, Chandler Drug, Absolute Southern, Chandler Chamber of Commerce, TDW Energy, TDW Drywall, Verabank, Azalea Sports Medicine, Spartan Utilities, Pollard Appliances, Nolen Insurance Agency, Chandler Country Store, Chandler Hardware, O’Reilly's, Y’s Grocery Store, Royal Tees, Edwin Watts, Brookshire's, Garden Valley, Judge Duncan, Sam Scott, Dale Barnes, Dave Odle, Joe Cantrell, Todd Wright, Coach Frederick and Stillwater Farms;
Food and Dessert Sponsors: Chandler Mafia Ladies; Dairy Queen, Wade’s, Los Dos Potrillos, Kong’s Egg Rolls, Dot’s Place, Pop’s, Nettie’s, Rounder’s, El Presidente’s, Salsarita’s, San Pedro’s, Chick-fil-A, and Sonic.