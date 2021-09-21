BAYTOWN — The No. 8 Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies scored a 3-0 win over Lee College on Tuesday in a Region XIV volleyball match.
TJC won 25-17, 25-21, 25-13.
It was the seventh straight win for the Apache Ladies, who improve to 11-4 on the season and 3-3 in Region XIV. The Rebels fall to 17-10 and 1-4.
Since a 3-2 loss to Trinity Valley in Athens on Sept. 9, the Apache Ladies have not only won seven consecutive matches, but all have been on the road — 3-1 over Navarro (25-27, 25-17, 25-20, 27-25) in Corsicana; and 3-0 over Coastal Bend (25-17, 25-17, 25-10) in Beeville. They then went 4-0 in the Blinn Tournament in Brenham with wins over Eastfield (25-21, 25-13, 25-13); North Lake (25-12, 25-16, 25-21); Lee (25-9, 25-18, 25-22); and Cisco (25-18, 25-13, 25-18).
TJC plays host to Wharton County at 6 p.m. Thursday at Wagstaff Gymnasium. Then Tyler hosts the TJC Invite on Friday (1 p.m. vs. Missouri State-West Plains, 5 p.m. vs. Indian Hills-Iowa) and Saturday (noon vs. Blinn).