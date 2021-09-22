Tyler Junior College and Trinity Valley Community College have played in many sports over the years, but for the first time on Wednesday the Highway 31 rivals met on the pitch.
TVCC is playing soccer for the first time this season. The veteran TJC squads scored wins at Coleman Park in Athens.
In the first game, the No. 1 Apache Ladies won 9-0, while in the second game of the doubleheader, the No. 3 Apaches won 8-0.
The squads will meet again next Wednesday in Tyler. The women are scheduled to play at 5 p.m., followed by the men at 7 p.m. It is a makeup from a previous postponement.
The Apache Ladies improve to 10-0 overall and 7-0 in Region XIV. The Apaches go to 8-0 and 7-0.
The Lady Cardinals (0-4, 0-4) will be back in action on Saturday, hosting Navarro at 4 p.m. The Cardinals (0-6, 0-6) are set to host Coastal Bend at 3 p.m. Thursday.
WOMEN
It was the 36th consecutive win by the two-time defending national champion TJC squad.
Tami Groenedijk scored two goals for the Apache Ladies with one goal each by Esaleena Galekhutle, Taylor Conway, Moira Van Der Putt, Mariana Sabaj, Demi Van Stappershoef, Bry Walker and Alex Gonclaves. Van Der Putt's goal was unassisted, while Sabaj scored on penalty kick.
Roci Fernandez had three assists with two by Kassie Leonce. Tessa Thornton and Kerry Lee had one assist each.
MEN
The Apaches scored all eight of their goals in the first half. TJC coach Steve Clements said he got a lot of players in the game and the positive it was a conference win and a shutout.
Daniel Robles, a Tyler Lee graduate, was in goal for the Apaches. He had two saves.
TJC took 21 shots with 12 on target.
Luis Flores, a freshman from Lufkin, had a hat trick for the Apaches. He scored the first two goals in the fourth and ninth minute, and added his third in the 18th minute when he stole the ball. His first goal was off an assist from Frederick Heise and the second goal was an assist by Iker Gallardo.
Also scoring goals were Heise (17th minute), Erik Andersen (25th minute), Ralph Mangondoza (29th minute), Tai Reece Chisholm (35th minute) and Leonardo Marquez (43rd minute).
Adding assists were Solomon Saboia (Lindale sophomore), Marquez, Chisholm and Mangondoza (2).