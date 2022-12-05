Tanner Jacobson, Tyler Junior College’s first-year head football coach, has been named to the 2023 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute, the American Football Coaches Association announced from its headquarters in Waco.
This year’s class was chosen from a field of over 150 applicants.
Jacobson, 27, just competed his first season in charge of the Apache program. TJC was 5-4. Jacobson is also the defensive coordinator.
The AFCA 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute is a prestigious program aimed at identifying and developing premier, future leaders in the football coaching profession. Selected participants are invited to attend the one-day institute that features a curriculum of interactive lectures focused on topics specifically tailored to emphasize leadership in the coaching profession, ethics, influential responsibilities, career progression, and family balance.
Members of the 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute receive a stipend to assist with expenses incurred while attending the AFCA Convention. They will be published in AFCA Magazine, AFCA Insider weekly email blast, and/or have their articles and videos added to the AFCA Educational Library. Additionally, participants will be placed on the AFCA Foundation Committee and become a part of a prestigious network of rising coaches in the profession along with many other great benefits.
To be eligible, applicants had to be born on or after Jan. 1, 1988, and must be currently serving as a high school head coach, two-year college full-time assistant or head coach, or NAIA/NCAA (all divisions) full-time assistant or head coach. Applicants were required to submit a resume, five references, and a 1,600-word article or five-minute live instructional video on an offensive, defensive, special teams, or position-specific topic of the applicant’s choosing this past summer.
Other Texas coaches selected were Mary Hardin-Baylor defensive line coach Nick Brace, Texas Tech tight ends coach Josh Cochran, Texas Tech offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Zach Kittley, TCU defensive line coach JaMarkus McFarland (Lufkin native who played at Oklahoma), Texas offensive assistant Ray Pickering and Incarnate Word defensive passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach David Stuckman.
Wednesday HoopsThe Apache Ladies and Apaches will be at home Wednesday for a basketball doubleheader at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
The first game of the DH has the defending national champion TJC Apache Ladies opening Region XIV conference play with Coastal Bend at 5:30 p.m. It is the Seventh Annual Ugly Christmas Sweater game.
The Apache Ladies are 5-4 on the season. They are a competing with a new team from last year with an all-freshmen squad.
Coastal Bend enters the contest at 3-7.
Other women’s Region XIV games on Wednesday include: Panola (8-2) at Blinn (9-1), 5:30 p.m.; Kilgore (4-6) at Paris (6-6), 5:30 p.m.; and Jacksonville (8-2) at Angelina (6-5), 6 p.m.
Following Wednesday’s game, the Apache Ladies will break for the Christmas holidays. They will return to play on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 in the Lake Charles New Year’s Classic in Lake Charles, Louisiana. TJC will play Pensacola (Florida) State College at 9 a.m. Dec. 31 and Seward County (Kansas) at 10 a.m. Jan. 1. The Apache Ladies’ next home game is scheduled for 2 p.m. Jan. 4 against Dallas Christian.
The Apaches (7-4, 1-1) will play the second game of the DH on Wednesday, hosting the Lee College Navigators (9-3, 2-0). The Lee College Board of Regents voted in July to change the mascot from Rebels to Navigators. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Other men’s Region XIV games on Wednesday: Coastal Bend (7-5, 1-1) at Trinity Valley (7-5, 0-2), 5 p.m.; Victoria (1-12, 0-2) at Navarro (8-4, 1-1), 7 p.m.; Angelina (6-4, 1-1) at Paris (4-7, 1-1), 7 p.m.; Lamar State-Port Arthur (5-6, 1-1) at Kilgore (9-2, 2-0), 7 p.m.; and Blinn (7-4, 2-0) at Bossier Parish (5-3, 0-2), 7 p.m.
After Wednesday’s game, TJC plays at Jacksonville at 4 p.m. Saturday.
NJCAA Football Playoffs, Bowl Games
SWJCFC teams were 1-2 in bowl games this season.
Defending national champion New Mexico Military Institute defeated Lackawanna (Pennsylvania), 28-26, in the HF Sinclair Wool Bowl in Roswell, New Mexico on Dec. 2.
On Dec. 3, Southwest Junior College Football Conference champion Kilgore College fell to Butler (Kansas), 28-24, in the 20th TIPS-C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl in Commerce.
The acronym “C.H.A.M.P.S.” stands for “Communities Helping Americans Mature, Progress and Succeed,” which is a nonprofit group focusing on improving drug and alcohol abuse, bullying, mental health, and preventing teen suicide.
On Dec. 4, SWJCFC regular season champion Trinity Valley fell to Iowa Western, 31-24, in the Game One Bowl (formerly The Graphic Edge Bowl) held at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
The NJCAA Division I National Championship will pit No. 1 Hutchinson (Kansas) against No. 3 Iowa Western on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.
Hutchinson advances to the final with a 38-7 win over No. 4 Coffeyville (Kansas) in a semifinal on Dec. 3 at Gowans Stadium in Hutchinson, Kansas.
Iowa Western upset No. 2 Northwest Mississippi, 33-12, in a semifinal held on Dec. 4 at Ranger Stadium in Senatobia, Mississippi.
