LONGVIEW — Kilgore College felt right at home even though the Rangers were some 16 miles away from campus.
The No. 8 Rangers, led by the hard-charging running of Donerio Davenport and the scrambling of quarterback L'Ravien Elia, rolled to a 41-10 win over the Tyler Junior College Apaches in a non-conference game at Lobo Stadium.
KC's home field, R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore, is undergoing renovations so the first two "home" games for the Rangers are being played at the Longview High School stadium.
Davenport, a 6-1, 205-pound sophomore from Mansfield, rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. He continued to shed tackles. He scored on runs of two and 18 yards.
Elia, a sophomore from Beaumont, directed a fine-tuned attack, managing to get away from the TJC pass rush. He threw for 134 yards and scoring on a 1-yard dash. The Rangers totaled 446 (276 yards rushing, 170 yards passing).
It was the opening game for KC.
The Apaches fall to 1-1 after last week's 65-0 over Arlington Resolution Prep. The game started badly for the Apaches with two snaps going over quarterback Deniquez Dunn for a total of minus 36 yards on their first drive.
Dunn led TJC with 71 yards rushing along with a four-yard TD run on 15 carries. He hit on 11 of 26 passing attempts for 130 yards with two interceptions (Dakerric Hobbs, Da'Marcus Crosby)
Kaleno Levine recovered a fumble for the Apaches.
Kilgore took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter as Davenport scored on a 2-yard run. Kolby King added the PAT at 7:57 of the first quarter.
TJC moved to the KC 13 yard line and stalled after a Dunn TD was called back for holding. Aaron Gallegos, a freshman from Carlisle, booted a 30-yard field goal with 43.7 seconds left in the first quarter.
The only score in the second quarter was a 28-yard field goal by King as the Rangers took a 10-3 halftime lead.
After TJC went three-and-out to begin the third quarter, the Rangers marched to another score as Davenport rolled in from the 18. King's PAT put KC up 17-3 with 12:45 showing.
The Kilgore defense then came up with the big play as Vincent Page returned a fumble for a TD. King's PAT made it 24-3 11:20 left in the third.
Tyler pulled within 24-10 as Dunn scored on a 4-yard run at 7:21 of the third. Gallegos made the PAT.
KC topped off the third quarter with King's 25-yard field goal. The Rangers led 27-10 with 1:08.
Kilgore scored 14 points in the final quarter, a 1-yard run by Elia (King PAT) and Joe Cadette recovering a block pun in end zone (Christopher Baldazo PAT).
Derrick Martin blocked the punt.
The Rangers take a 64-62-1 advantage in the longtime series.
TJC is idle next week before returning home to host Trinity Valley on Sept. 17. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
KC is slated to travel to Miami, Oklahoma to meet Northeastern Oklahoma A&M on Sept. 10. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.
JUCO NOTES: In other games involving SWJCFC teams: New Mexico Military 38, Snow (Utah) 7; Trinity Valley 69, Southern-Shreveport 6; and Blinn 76, Arlington Resolution Prep 0.
---
No. 8 Kilgore 41, Tyler 10
Tyler 3 0 7 0 — 10
Kilgore 7 3 17 14 — 29
First Quarter
KC_Donerio Davenport 2 run (Kolby King kick), 7:57.
TJC_FG Aaron Gallegos 30, :43.7.
Second Quarter
KC_FG King 28, 9:46.
Third Quarter
KC_Davenport 18 run (King kick), 12:45.
KC_Vincent Page 35 fumble return (King kick), 11:20.
TJC_Deniquez Dunn 4 run (Gallegos kick), 7:21.
KC_FG King 25, 1:08.
Fourth Quarter
KC_L'Ravien Elia 1 run (King kick), 9:09.
KC_Joe Cadette recovered block punt in end zone (Christopher Baldazo kick), 7:40.
A_4,000.
___
TJC KC
First downs 16 20
Total Net Yards 192 446
Rushes-yards 36-51 45-276
Passing 192 170
Comp-Att-Int 13-30-2 9-18-0
Punts 4-42.5 2-36.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1
Penalties-Yards 7-63 12-84
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tyler, Deniquez Dunn 15-71, Coleby Hamm 14-19, Logan Johnson 1-5, Kywon Morgan 1-2, Hunt Young 3-(minus 10), Team 2-(minus 36). Kilgore, Donerio Davenport 16-157, Ken'Daylon Wilson 2-28, Caleb Johnson 1-26, Willie McCoy 1-17, L'Ravien Elia 12-15, Trae Epps 3-13, Judah Holtzclaw 2-8, Mason Courtney 1-5, Kaden Meredith 6-5, Charles Brown Jr. 1-2.
PASSING_Tyler, Deniquez Dunn 11-26-2-130, Hunt Young 2-4-0-11. Kilgore, L'Ravien Elia 7-14-0-136, Judah Holtzclaw 2-4-0-34.
RECEIVING_Tyler, Jailyn Robertson 2-36, Za'Korien Spikes 2-30, Owen Olsen 2-26, Gabe Adams 2-26, Coleby Hamm 2-17, Kywon Morgan 1-10, Tyrone Browning 1-0, Tray Taylor 1-(minus 4). Kilgore, Willie McCoy 5-98, Rowdy Godwin 2-38, Nazavien Floyd 1-32, Charles Brown Jr. 1-2.