Jonny Lowe struck out 13 batters to lead No. 1 Rockwall-Heath to a 7-0 win over Tyler Legacy on Friday night at Mike Carter Field.
Lowe gave up singles to Cooper Moore in the second inning and Cooper Hill in the fourth inning, and Luke Davis reached on an error in the fifth inning, but the Red Raiders unable to get much going against the right-hander who is committed to McClennan Community College.
Lowe retired the side in the first inning on seven pitches — all strikes. After Moore led off the second with a single, Lowe struck out Walker Freeman before getting Davis to ground into an inning-ending double play.
From that point on, Lowe averaged two strikeouts an inning, including striking out all three batters in the seventh inning.
Jett Williams — a Mississippi State pledge — led off the game with a walk and scored on a groundout by Caleb Hoover. Lowe then drove in Alex Stowers to give the Hawks a 2-0 lead.
Rockwall-Heath got two more runs in the second inning. Brady Ladusau led off with a double and scored on an error on a pickoff attempt. Williams then had a sacrifice fly to bring in Ryan Butler to make the score 4-0.
The Hawks scored two in the fifth inning. Collin Adams and Ladusau each had RBI singles. Hoover reached on an error in the sixth to drive in Williams. Hoover then tried to score on Lowe’s second double of the game, but Landon Brown delivered a throw to shortstop Hill, who relayed it home to Mason Blake for the third out.
Lowe and Ladusau each had two hits for Rockwall-Heath (24-3, 10-0), and Stowers, Hoover, Adams and Ryan Butler all added a hit.
Lucas Grundy took the loss for the Red Raiders, allowing seven runs on eight hits with two strikeouts and four walks in six innings. Davis pitched the final innings, with no runs allowed on no hits and one strikeout.
Rockwall-Heath took a 7-1 win over Legacy on Tuesday. The Hawks have won 15 straight games since a 6-3 loss to Prosper Rock Hill on March 12.
It was Little League Night for the Red Raiders, and the Little League players got to run the bases following the game.
Legacy (11-13-1, 6-4) plays Lufkin at noon on Saturday in Lufkin before hosting Mesquite at 7 p.m. Tuesday for Senior Night.