MINEOLA — Johnny Newsome captured the Senior Golf Association Championship of Mineola Country Club that was held Sept. 13-14.

Robert Linker was the Senior Champion with Bill Lochow taking the Super Senior Championships.

Seniors Golf Association Championship

Date: Sept. 13-14

Mineola Country Club, Mineola

SGA Champion — Johnny Newsome.

Senior Champion — Robert Linker.

Super Senior Champion — Bill Lochow.

Championship Flight — Gross: 1, Greg Bartz. Net: 1, Elroy Doggett.

First Flight — Gross: 1, Larry Elms. Net: 1, Rick Stone.

Second Flight — Gross: 1, Ronnie Elms. Net: 1, John Merlino.

Third Flight — Gross: 1, Eddie Garcia. Net: 1, Ray Black.

Fourth Flight — Gross: 1, Lisa Drake. Net: 1, Roger Stai.

 
 

