MINEOLA — Johnny Newsome captured the Senior Golf Association Championship of Mineola Country Club that was held Sept. 13-14.
Robert Linker was the Senior Champion with Bill Lochow taking the Super Senior Championships.
---
Seniors Golf Association Championship
Date: Sept. 13-14
Mineola Country Club, Mineola
SGA Champion — Johnny Newsome.
Senior Champion — Robert Linker.
Super Senior Champion — Bill Lochow.
Championship Flight — Gross: 1, Greg Bartz. Net: 1, Elroy Doggett.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Larry Elms. Net: 1, Rick Stone.
Second Flight — Gross: 1, Ronnie Elms. Net: 1, John Merlino.
Third Flight — Gross: 1, Eddie Garcia. Net: 1, Ray Black.
Fourth Flight — Gross: 1, Lisa Drake. Net: 1, Roger Stai.