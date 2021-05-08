David Warren, one of the most highly decorated and charismatic athletes in Tyler ISD history, has been inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame.
Warren, the three-time all-state football player at John Tyler High School, was a member of the 2020 Class. Last year's banquet was postponed and this year's induction ceremony in Waco was a private ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Warren represented the 1990s.
Joining Warren in the 2020 class were Charley Taylor (1959 & Before; Grand Prairie Dalworth High School), Chuck Dicus (1960s, Garland High School), Eric Dickerson (1970s, Sealy High School), Tyrone Thurman (1980s, Midland Lee High School) and Danny Amendola (2000s, The Woodlands High School).
The coaches category, honoring Eddie Joseph, included: Chad Morris (Eustace, Elysian Fields, Stephenville, Bay City and Lake Travis High Schools) and Dan R. Hooks (West Orange-Stark High School). After several years in the college coaching ranks, Morris recently took over at Allen High School.
The Dave Campbell Contributor to the Game Award was presented to Joe Martin (Texas High School Coaches Association).
At JT, Warren started all four years and was first-team all-district and All-East Texas all four years. He was all-state his sophomore, junior and senior seasons.
He was the two-time Associated Press and Texas Sports Writers Association Defensive Player of the Year and during his senior season he was the USA Today National Defensive Player of the Year, PARADE All-America and the Bobby Dodd National Lineman of the Year by the Touchdown Club of Atlanta.
As a sophomore he helped the Lions win the 1994 Division II state championship.
Warren signed with Florida State University and as a junior helped coach Bobby Bowden and the Seminoles win a national championship.
In the NFL, Warren signed with the Indianapolis Colts and the Oakland Raiders. He also played in the CFL with the BC Lions.
The Texas High School Football Hall of Fame is part of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco.
Warren joins other Tyler athletes in the Hall of Fame — Earl Campbell (1970s), Ronnie Lee (1970s), Charles Milstead (1950s) and Wallace H. Scott Jr. (1930s).