A John Tyler High School graduate will race at Talladega Superspeedway for the first time on Saturday.
Jon Garrett, an Athens resident who is a 1988 graduate of John Tyler, started racing on dirt tracks in 1994 in the Tyler area.
Now, Garrett will get a chance to race at the famed Superspeedway in the General Tire 200 as part of the ARCA Menards Series on Saturday in Lincoln, Alabama. He will drive the No. 11 car, sponsored by Fort Worth Screen Printing.
“It’s pretty crazy,” Garrett said. “I went to Talladega as a kid, but that was about 45 years ago. It’s going to be surreal coming out of that tunnel onto the track.”
Garrett, who owns Athens Screen Printing, said Fort Worth Screen Printing sponsors NASCAR driver Bayley Currey. And last year, Michael Harper — a monster truck driver from Texas — raced in this same event. Garrett said they asked him about giving it a try because of his racing background.
“I just want to say a big thank you to everyone that has helped me make this lifelong dream come true, especially Michael Harper and Bayley Currey for guiding me through the process," Garrett said. “There have been so many people that have helped me along the way, really coming full-circle from people that I've supported through the years.”
Garrett said he hadn’t raced in about five or six years, but that was on a three-eighths of a mile track at Houston Motorsports Park.
“I had only run short tracks, maybe got up to 120 miles an hour,” Garrett said.
That changed when Garrett went to the ARCA Menards Series pre-practice at Daytona International Speedway.
“It was crazy,” Garrett said. “I had been there a couple of times to watch. Pulling out on the track, it was pretty nuts.”
Garrett said he was the 23rd fastest out of 50 cars at Daytona.
“I was approved there, and then it was all about the money after that,” Garrett said.
Garrett said he does iRacing four or five nights a week and streams it on twitch.tv/jontgarrett.
“It was crazy how similar the bumps were,” Garrett said. “It translated pretty well. Obviously, it’s not the same, but there are some similarities.”
Garrett’s race will be at noon Saturday on the 2.66-mile oval at Talladega. The race will be televised on Fox Sports 1.
“For 25 years, I’ve been thinking I could do it, that I have the skill level to do it, but it’s just been about funding and knowing the right people,” Garrett said. “The main thing is not making any dumb mistakes and having a nice clean race. I’m not worried about my skills, but hopefully I don’t get caught up in somebody else’s mess.”
There will be a viewing party Saturday at Freelancers Café at 114 N. Palestine St. in Athens.