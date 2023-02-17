Jon Garrett will race full time in the ARCA Menards Series, starting Saturday at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Garrett, the John Tyler High School graduate and Athens resident, will race in the No. 66 car for Veer Motorsports.
"I am looking forward to seeing what will come in 2023," Garrett said. "I have a great opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream with Veer Motorsports and Andy at Fast Track Racing. Driving the full schedule, with good equipment — the pressure will be on me to learn and perform to the potential of the equipment. I would also like to thank Ron Vandermier Sr. and Ron Vandermier Jr. for allowing me to represent and compete with the No. 66. We are looking forward to having a fun and successful season."
The first race is the ARCA Menards 200 at Daytona International Speedway at 12:30 p.m. Saturday on Fox Sports 1.