ARGYLE — John Sikes, PGA Director of Golf at Hollytree Country Club in Tyler, won a fourth Club Car | XXIO Northern Texas Senior PGA Professional Championship on Tuesday at Denton Country Club.
Sikes birdied his 36th hole to get into a three-way playoff and sank a long eagle putt on the first hole of the playoff to capture the tournament.
Sikes is only the second player to win this Championship four times. His first three victories came in 2012, 2013 and 2014. Doug Higgins, PGA, previously set the mark in 1978, 1981, 1982 and 1984.
“Today I completely lost my feel for the greens. The birdie I made on No. 18 was the longest putt I made all day and then the eagle putt. I’ll remember that for a long time,” Sikes said. “With all the great players in Northern Texas, if you win anything you’ve really done something.”
Five professionals including Sikes all earned exemptions into the Senior PGA Professional Championship hosted at Twin Warriors & Santa Ana Golf Clubs in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico on Oct. 13-16, 2022.
The other qualifiers include: Vince Jewell, PGA instructor at Woodbridge Golf Club; Henry Cagigal, PGA head professional at Meadowbrook Golf Course; Rick Woodson, PGA instructor at Sherrill Park Golf Course; and Todd McCorkle, PGA Life Member.