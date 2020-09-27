John Derrick, a longtime Ridgewood Country Club member, rallied on his home course to capture the 83rd Texas Senior Amateur championship on Sunday in Waco.
With winds swirling, then dropping and then gusting again in the 25-30 mph range — by far the windiest day of the 54-hole championship — Derrick held things together with two birdies, four bogeys and 12 hard-fought pars. His final round 2-over-par 72 gave him a three-day total of 7-over 217, one stroke better than Southlake’s Mike Lohner (72-73-73—218).
Derrick, an eight-time Ridgewood champion, shot rounds of 70-75 in the opening rounds on his home course, a 1947 Ralph Plummer-designed gem along the shores of Lake Waco.
Craig Hurlbert, the leader after the second round, finished third with a 219 (69-73-77).
Rounding out the top 10: T4, Ed Brooks, Fort Worth, 72-74-74—220; T4, Bill Jackson, McKinney, 71-75-74—220; T6, Buzz Baker, Richmond, 77-74-70—221; T6, Don Dean, Austin, 72-76-73—221; T6, Andrew Hydorn, Spring, 74-73-74—221; Chuck Gardner, Texarkana, 73-74-74—221; 10, John Gilbert, Cypress, 73-78-71—222.
Chandler's Richard Wingfield tied for 30th with a 228 (78-76-74). Jacksonville's Dick Stone finished 46th at 232 (80-74-78).
The tournament is sponsored by the Texas Golf Association.