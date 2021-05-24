The Apaches are Tennessee-bound after receiving an at-large bid to the NJCAA Division III College World Series.
TJC (36-16), along with Oakton (Des Plaines, Illinois), received the two at-large berths to the baseball tournament scheduled for May 29 through June 2-3 at Pioneer Park in Greeneville, Tennessee.
When Tyler Junior College popped up on screen during the NJCAA Selection Show, the Apaches team members and staff, who had gathered in the multi-purpose room at Wagstaff Gymnasium, erupted in cheers.
“Obviously, we would have liked to have qualified (by winning the district),” TJC coach Doug Wren said. “We felt like with our body of work that we were one of the eight best teams in the country and deserved to be a part of (CWS).
“This is a very talented team and it is a tribune to how hard the team has worked.”
By playing 85% of their games against Division I teams, the NJCAA Selection Committee awarded TJC with the No. 2 seed in the tournament. The Apaches will play No. 7 Rockingham (Wentworth, North Carolina) (27-14) at noon (Central) Saturday in the second game of the tourney.
Other first-round games include: No. 3 Oakton (30-19) vs. No. 6 Coastal Bend (Texas) (27-29), 8:30 a.m.; No. 8 Owens (Perrysburg, Ohio) (35-13) vs. No. 1 Rowan College South Jersey-Gloucester (Deptford Township, New Jersey) (34-4-2), 3:30 p.m.; and No. 5 St. Cloud Technical & Community College (St. Cloud, Minnesota) (25-4) and Niagara County Community College (Sanborn, New York) (30-9), 7 p.m.
The tournament is double-elimination.
SOCCER
Both TJC soccer teams are playing for District South championships with an automatic berth in the national tournaments are on the line.
The No. 1 and Region XIV champion Apache Ladies (13-0) will tangle with No. 13 and Region V champion Hill College (10-2) at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Pat Hartley Soccer Complex on the TJC campus.
The No. 16 and Region XIV champion Apaches (9-3-2) will meet No. 6 and Region XXIII champion LSU-Eunice (10-2-1). The match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at St. Julien Park in Eunice, Louisiana.
The Apaches and Bengals split during the regular season, winning on each other’s home turf.
The NJCAA Division I Women’s National Soccer Tournament is scheduled for June 3-8 at Blanchard Woods Park in Evans, Georgia. There are also three at-large bids.
The NJCAA Division I Men’s National Soccer Tournament is scheduled for June 5-10 at Stryker Complex in Wichita, Kansas. There are also four at-large bids.
NJCAA SOFTBALL
Four Texas teams, including Region XIV East champion Trinity Valley, are competing in the NJCAA Division I Softball World Series this week at Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex in Yuma, Arizona.
TVCC is the No. 15 seed and will meet No. 2 Butler (Kansas) at 8 p.m. (Central) Tuesday. Other games for Texas teams on Tuesday include No. 8 San Jacinto-South vs. No. 9 Chattanooga State (Tennessee), 2 p.m.; No. 4 Grayson vs. John A. Logan (Illinois), 4 p.m.; and No. 11 Odessa vs. No. 6 Seminole State (Oklahoma), 6 p.m.
NJCAA FOOTBALL
The unbeaten and No. 3 ranked Cisco Wranglers were shut out of competing for the NJCAA national football championship.
The NJCAA picked Hutchinson (Kansas) and Snow (Utah) to play in the NJCAA Football National Championship, presented by Bob McCloskey Insurance.
Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. June 5 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Hutchinson finished the 2020-21 NJCAA Football season as the No. 1 ranked team with a 7-0 overall record. The Blue Dragons are led by first-year head coach Drew Dallas. Dallas previously served as offensive coordinator during the 2019 season. The Blue Dragons captured their first Jayhawk Conference title since 2014 and will be making their fourth consecutive postseason appearance.
Snow earned the No. 2 spot in the final regular-season poll. First-year head coach Zac Erekson led the Badgers to complete an undefeated regular season slate with an 8-0 record. Snow put together its first undefeated season since 2008, and the fourth unblemished regular-season record since the Badgers’ national championship season in 1985.
General admission tickets are available for $12 and club level tickets are $45 each. The game will be televised by CBS Sports Network.To purchase tickets, visit: njcaa.org/tickets.
The Wranglers were hoping to move up in the rankings after winning the Southwest Junior College Football Conference.