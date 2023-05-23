Red Oak senior Jayden Murphy recently signed to play basketball at Concordia University in Austin.
The 6-4 forward was also considering Henderson State, UT Arlington, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford and Yale.
Murphy’s father, DeMario Murphy played point guard at Chapel Hill High School from 1996-2000. Murphy’s mother, Karla Gardner, is a graduate of John Tyler High School.
Murphy moved from Tyler in the sixth grade due to his mother’s job relocation.
Murphy and his Red Oak team, which reached the Class 5A Region II semifinals, played a second-round playoff game at Tyler Junior College’s Wagstaff Gymnasium against Lufkin, taking a 60-40 victory. Murphy had 10 points and nine rebounds in that game.
Murphy’s sister, Ka’Maree’a Muprhy, played basketball at Chapel Hill in 2022. Murphy’s grandmothers are Vickie Jackson and Gloria Murphy. Murphy’s great grandparents are Lucille and Rostel Williams, who are North Tyler pioneers and entrepreneurs in the community.