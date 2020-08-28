VAN — Javonta Thomas did a little bit of everything, and the Van defense surrounded the Palestine ball carriers all night as the Vandals cruised to a 33-7 victory in the season opener Friday night at Van Memorial Stadium.
Thomas had a rushing touchdown, a passing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in the contest. Thomas made 10 grabs for 114 yards, had seven carries for 62 yards and threw an 8-yard touchdown pass.
Van won the opening coin toss and elected to receive but was forced to punt. After forcing Palestine to punt the ball right back, the Vandals took a 7-0 lead on a 59-yard run by Thomas with 8:09 left in the first quarter.
Early in the second quarter, Kolby Kirk recovered a fumble for Van on the Palestine 18-yard line.
On fourth and goal from the 8, quarterback Jackson Rainey handed the ball to running back Zion Dunn, who flipped it to Thomas on the reverse, and Thomas connected with Rainey for the touchdown. The extra point was blocked to make the score 13-0 with 5:16 left in the half.
Rainey added a 3-yard touchdown pass to Manny Moore on fourth down with 49 seconds left in the second quarter to make the score 19-0 at halftime.
Van held Palestine to 18 yards in the first half — 11 on the ground — and just one first down.
Rainey found Thomas for a 15-yard touchdown strike with 7:41 left in the third quarter to make the score 26-0.
On the next drive, Palestine got its second first down of the game as Jakaryon Conley caught a pass and advanced 37 yards down the field. On the same drive, De’myzjean Martin found Taj’Shawn Wilson for a 39-yard touchdown on fourth down.
Conley finished with 78 yards rushing, but 52 of those came on the final drive of the night as the Vandal defense swarmed to the ball throughout the game.
KD Erskine added a 3-yard touchdown run for Van in the fourth quarter.
Rainey threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns for the Vandals and caught a touchdown pass. Dunn rushed for 54 yards.
Van (1-0) will travel to Malakoff next week.