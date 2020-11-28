WHITEHOUSE — Playing with just six players — all underclassmen — the All Saints Trojans battled for 36 minutes on Saturday in the 24th Annual Jasper Ventures Classic presented by the Tyler Area Basketball Officials.
Sophomore Drew Jackson made a free throw with three seconds remaining to force overtime. In the overtime period, the Trojans jumped out to a lead and never let go of it on the way to a 65-61 victory.
“The guys knew they couldn’t do it alone,” All Saints head coach Brian Jones said. “We knew it would take a team effort, especially on the defensive end. No. 5 is a good ball handler who can get to the rim, so we knew we had to play collectively on defense and then patient on offense. Bryce and Drew made some big shots. Cullen and Cameron gave us a presence inside and made some big plays. Everyone did their job to get this win.”
Sophomore Cullen Walker had 18 points and 11 rebounds for All Saints. Sophomore Drew Jackson had 17 points, and sophomore Bryce Patrick had 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Cameron Reid had 11 points and 12 rebounds,, and Kaisen Berry added 6 points. Luke McCasland also contributed to the win for the Trojans.
Lovelady jumped out to a 14-5 lead in the first quarter. All Saints ended the quarter on a 16-0 run and extended it to a 13-0 run to lead 18-14 in the second quarter.
The Trojans led 24-23 at halftime.
With the score tied at 39 late in the third quarter, Slade Murray went on a personal 6-0 run to put Lovelady ahead 45-39 entering the fourth quarter.
With Lovelady up 51-45 with less than three minutes to play, All Saints got an old-fashioned 3-point play from Berry. Jackson then made two free throws to cut the score to 51-50. Patrick attempted a go-ahead three in transition, but it missed. Reid was there for the rebound and passed the ball out to Jackson, who knocked down to go-ahead triple to make the score 53-51 with 1:18 to play.
Murray was fouled with 17 seconds left and made the first free throw. Murray missed the second, and Cole Harris was there for the putback to put the Lions ahead 54-53 with 15 seconds to play.
Jackson was fouled with three seconds left, and he made one of the free throws to force overtime.
Jackson and Patrick both scored in the opening minute of overtime to put the Trojans up 58-54. After a putback by Shawn Easterling for Lovelady, Reid had a 3-point play to extend the All Saints lead, and the Trojans were able to close it out from there.
Murray led Lovelady with 22 points, and D.J. Hines had 12 points.
All Saints will host Longview HEAT on Tuesday and will then host the Brookshire Basketball Classic beginning Thursday.