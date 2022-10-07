HIDEAWAY — Jared Johnson and Rob Wheelock were the big winners in the Hide-A-Way Lake Club Golf Championship and President's Cup.
Johnson was crowned the Men's Club Golf Championship and Wheelock captured the President's Cup in the tournament held Oct. 1-2 at Hide-A-Way Lake Club.
Johnson won Club Championship, followed by Conner Smith.
First Flight winners were Victor Jones (gross) and Jeff Harnack (net).
Bob Rosen won the Senior Flight gross division with Wheelock winning the Senior Flight net division.
Jack Purl was the Super Senior Flight gross winner with Wheelock taking the net division.
---
HAWL Club Championship and President’s Cup
Dates: Oct. 1-2
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
Club Champion — Jared Johnson
President’s Cup — Rob Wheelock
Club Championship Flight — 1, Jared Johnson; 2, Conner Smith; 3, Brad Weesner; 4, Stephen Everest.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Victor Jones; 2, Mitch Evans. Net: 1, Jeff Harnack; 2, Logan Smith.
Senior Flight — Gross: 1, Bob Rosen; 2, Bryan Montgomery. Net: 1, Rob Wheelock; 2, Mark Watts.
Super Senior Flight — Gross: 1, Jack Purl. Net: 1, Ron Taylor.