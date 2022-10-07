HAWL logo

HIDEAWAY — Jared Johnson and Rob Wheelock were the big winners in the Hide-A-Way Lake Club Golf Championship and President's Cup.

Johnson was crowned the Men's Club Golf Championship and Wheelock captured the President's Cup in the tournament held Oct. 1-2 at Hide-A-Way Lake Club.

Johnson won Club Championship, followed by Conner Smith.

First Flight winners were Victor Jones (gross) and Jeff Harnack (net).

Bob Rosen won the Senior Flight gross division with Wheelock winning the Senior Flight net division.

Jack Purl was the Super Senior Flight gross winner with Wheelock taking the net division.

---

HAWL Club Championship and President’s Cup

Dates: Oct. 1-2

Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway

Club Champion — Jared Johnson

President’s Cup — Rob Wheelock

Club Championship Flight — 1, Jared Johnson; 2, Conner Smith; 3, Brad Weesner; 4, Stephen Everest.

First Flight — Gross: 1, Victor Jones; 2, Mitch Evans. Net: 1, Jeff Harnack; 2, Logan Smith.

Senior Flight — Gross: 1, Bob Rosen; 2, Bryan Montgomery. Net: 1, Rob Wheelock; 2, Mark Watts.

Super Senior Flight — Gross: 1, Jack Purl. Net: 1, Ron Taylor.

 
 

