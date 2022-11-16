Play football and see the world must be Jake Parker's motto.
After playing in Germany this past season, the former Whitehouse High School standout wide receiver has been signed by the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League, the team announced on Wednesday from its headquarters in Regina, Saskatchewan.
The team released a statement, "Congratulations on the contract agreement, we are thrilled to make you a Saskatchewan Roughrider."
Parker spent last season with the German Bowl Champions Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns of the German Football League. The Unicorns defeated the Potsdam Royals, 44-27, in the German Bowl on Oct. 22 in Frankfurt. During the season he had 11 catches for 227 yards and three touchdowns. Parker, who played in the German Bowl final, also returned punts and kickoffs for the American Football team.
Parker, 6-1, 210, spent three collegiate seasons (2019-21) at Howard Payne University in Brownwood where he twice earned NCAA Division III All-America honors.
The former Wildcat, who is best friends with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, saw action in 25 games, making 123 catches for 2,282 yards and 21 touchdowns. The former Yellow Jacket also contributed in the ground game, taking 19 rushes for 138 yards and one touchdown. On special teams, Parker returned 14 kicks for 200 yards and 15 punts for 207 yards and one touchdown.
Parker’s best season came in 2021, when he led the American Southwest Conference with 52 catches for 1,113 yards and 13 touchdowns in 10 games. For his efforts, he was named the American Southwest Conference Player of the Year and earned first-team All-ASC honors. He was also named a first-team all-conference in the 2020 season.
Parker was invited to camps for the New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs before signing with Schwäbisch Hall.
Schwäbisch Hall is located between Nuremberg and Stuttgart in southern Germany. It is about 150 miles northwest of Munich.
The Roughriders finished the 2022 season with a 6-12 record. Training camp is scheduled to begin in May.
Saskatchewan has won four Grey Cup championships — 1966, 1989, 2007, 2013. The Roughriders home games are at Mosaic Stadium, which opened in 2017. Its capacity is 33,350, expandable to 40,000.
Regina is the capital city of the Canadian province of Saskatchewan.