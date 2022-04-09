Jacksonville’s Vitorian High made a game-winning layup with 22 seconds left to give the East an 80-78 win over the West in the Azalea Orthopedics All-Star Classic boys basketball game Saturday night at Tyler Junior College’s Wagstaff Gymnasium.
High — a Bossier Parish Community College signee — finished with 32 points to earn the game’s Most Valuable Player honor.
“It felt really good,” High said. “I just came out here to have fun and play with my guys one more time on the court. Because I had fun, I guess I put on a good show.”
The East led 41-36 at halftime and 53-40 with just more than four minutes left in the third quarter.
The West then went on a 20-0 run that extended into the fourth quarter, leading 57-53 after the third quarter. With the West leading 60-53, the East responded with a 10-0 run to go up 63-60. Following a dunk by Palestine’s Dreyon Barrett for the West, High came back with a deep 3-pointer for the East.
High gave the crowd something to cheer about with a dunk on a lob assist by Tyler HEAT’s Cayden Tomlin to make the score 76-71 with 1:49 remaining. The West battled back and two free throws from Tyler High’s Bryson Hill tied the game at 78 with 28 seconds left. Tyler HEAT’s Jake Carlile then threw a long inbound pass to high for the go-ahead layup.
Hill had an attempt with five seconds left, but the shot missed as the East took the victory.
High had five 3-pointers.
For the East, Carlile 10 points, King’s Academy’s Leroy Sparrow 2 points and five assists, Chapel Hill’s Cameron Murphy 8 points and 10 rebounds, Lindale’s Walter Smith 2 points, Bishop Gorman’s Sid Cleofe 2 points, Chapel Hill’s Will Chetlin 12 points (four 3-pointers), Tomlin 5 points, five rebounds, four assists and two blocks, Daingerfield’s Dekvion Montgomery 4 points and eight rebounds and Seth Pickerill 3 points.
For the West, Edgewood’s Riley Pierce 3 points, Kaufman’s Vontrell Williams 14 points, Barrett 5 points, LaPoynor’s Kase Johnston 8 points, Palestine’s Elijaih Cook 5 points, Brownsboro’s Malik English 4 points, Tyler HEAT’s Brayden Cox 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists, Grand Saline’s JT Rucker 9 points, Tyler’s Kyron Key 5 points and hill 13 points and six rebounds.
Coaches for the East were Akimba Johnson and DeAundre Hill of Chapel Hill and for the West were Jim Reid and Mark Driskell of LaPoynor.
GIRLS
Paris Miller of the Class 4A state champion Brownsboro Bearettes scored 12 points to help the West take a 53-44 win over the East in the girls’ game.
Miller also had five rebounds and two blocks to earn MVP honors.
“It was amazing, especially playing with my teammates and all of my new teammates,” Miller said. “I didn’t even know they were doing an MVP, but I’m super glad I got it.”
The West used an 8-0 run in the first quarter to take a 15-8 lead. The West led 25-17 at halftime and 41-27 after three quarters.
For the West, Frankston’s Maggie Caveness 7 points, Brownsboro’s Allie Cooper 5 points, seven rebounds and three blocks, Brownsboro’s Mekhayia Moore 8 points and eight rebounds, Frankston’s Brianna Looney 2 points, Tyler’s Jay Taylor 11 points and six rebounds, Malakoff’s NaKyiah Hicks 4 points, Tyler’s Shacaria Stevenson 2 points and Brownsboro’s Tori Hooker 2 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks.
For the East, Tyler Legacy’s Nyla Inmon 10 points, five rebounds and three assists, Chireno’s Jessica Durrett 2 points and nine rebounds, Tyler Legacy’s Aaliyah Campbell 3 points, Gladewater’s Jakiyah Bell 4 points, Whitehouse’s Susie Moran 14 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks, Kilgore’s Ny’Kayla Hooper 5 points and Lindale’s Maggie Spearman 6 points. Also on the East were Bishop Gorman’s Elizabeth Mahfood, Woden’s Chelsea Brookshire and New Summerfield’s Nijah Lee.
Coaches for the West were John Hobbs and Molly Weatherred of Canton and for the East were Jon Froelich, Kimberly Evanson and Bradi Ware of Bishop Gorman.
Fans can go back and watch the games on the Northeast Texas Sport Network at netsn.live.
