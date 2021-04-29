Pete Lammons, a Jacksonville native who went on to win football championships with the Texas Longhorns and New York Jets, drowned Thursday in a boating accident at the start of a fishing tournament on Sam Rayburn Reservoir.
Lammons, 77, was a 1961 graduate of Jacksonville High School. As an Indian freshman he played for future Houston Oilers and New Orleans Saints head coach Bum Phillips.
Lammons was participating in a Major League Fishing Toyota Series tournament on Sam Rayburn Reservoir near San Augustine Park. His nephew, Lance Lammons, said on jacksonvilleprogress.com that Pete was fatigued from two stent surgeries he'd undergone in recent weeks. As he was about to board the boat, he tripped, hit the boat, fell into the lake and couldn't be saved. His body was recovered by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens using scan radar, MLF said in a statement.
In 1960, playing for Dick Sheffield, Lammons helped the Indians win the district championship with an 11-1-1 record.
After Jacksonville, he played for Darrell Royal at the University of Texas where he helped the Longhorns win the 1963 national championship, defeating Navy and Roger Staubach in the Cotton Bowl.
Lammons played from 1963 to 1965 for the Longhorns, helping Texas win the 1965 Orange Bowl over Joe Namath and No. 1 Alabama.
Playing end for UT, he led the Longhorns in receptions in 1964 and 1965. He was consensus All-SWC in 1965. Lammons also played defensive end.
Texas' leading receiver in 1964 (13 receptions, 204 yards) and '65 (27-405), Lammons earned consensus first-team All-Southwest Conference honors in 1965. He caught seven passes for 97 yards in 1963 as he helped UT to an 11-0 record and the Longhorns' first national championship.
In 1964, Texas went 10-1 and finished ranked No. 5 nationally, while Lammons and the Longhorns capped that year with a 21-17 upset of top-ranked Alabama in the 1965 Orange Bowl.
Inducted into the Texas Athletics Hall of Honor in 2002, Lammons played both ways at both tight end and defensive end for the Longhorns. He caught 47 passes for 706 yards and five touchdowns in his three varsity seasons. Those numbers still rank among the top 10 in the Longhorn all-time receiving records by a tight end, while his three touchdown catches versus Baylor in 1965 remain tied for the UT all-time best by a tight end.
After his days in Austin, Lammons was drafted by the Cleveland Browns of the NFL and the New York Jets of the AFL. He chose to play in the Big Apple.
In Super Bowl III, he was teammates with Namath when the New York Jets upset the Baltimore Colts, 16-7, as an 18-point underdog. He caught a TD pass in the AFL championship game in 1968 against the Oakland Raiders.
He played for the New York Jets from 1966-71, winning Super Bowl III in 1969, and he played for the Green Bay Packers in 1972.
Lammons played six seasons (1966-71) with the Jets before finishing his playing days with the Green Bay Packers in 1972. In seven NFL seasons, he played in 95 games, starting 83, and had 185 receptions for 2,364 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Lammons played in the 1967 American Football League All-Star Game.
After retirement, Lammons resided in the Houston area. He worked in real estate and partnered with former Longhorn teammate Jim Hudson for 20 years in the thoroughbred horse racing business.
Ever the competitor, Lammons competed in 57 Major League Fishing events.